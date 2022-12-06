Breast Reconstruction Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Analysis | Hits US$ 945.27 million by 2028

New Product Launches & FDA Approvals is driving the growth of the global breast reconstruction market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled ‘Breast Reconstruction Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by technology, type and placement. The global breast reconstruction market is calculated to account for US$ 945.27 Mn by 2028 as compared to US$ 526.5 Mn in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global breast reconstruction market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as restraints to its growth.

The global breast reconstruction market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The breast reconstruction surgery can be performed with the help of two major techniques that include implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction. The rising surge among females to regain the original shape of their breasts after breast cancer treatment is backed up by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. According to the data of American Cancer Society, in 2017, there was an estimated 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer, 63,410 new cases of breast carcinoma in situ.

The market players are bringing new and innovative products that assists in reduction of the operating time, post-operative pain as well as morbidity. For instance, in October 2017, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation introduced SurgiMend PRS meshed collagen matrix intended for breast reconstruction in Europe. Moreover, Mentor Worldwide LLC, a part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies introduced MemoryGel Xtra, a breast implant for breast reconstruction which is the only implant in the market that facilitates increased projection, fullness and firmness without losing the soft and natural feel of the implants. Additionally, the companies are also upgrading their existing products in order to cater the demands of healthcare providers and patients undergoing breast reconstruction procedures.

The market is further examined by evaluating the market on basis of five strategic regions worldwide as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America, owing to increase in the prevalence of breast cancer and increasing government programs. According to a data of Canadian Cancer Society in 2017, an estimated 26,300 women were diagnosed with breast cancer, which is around 25% of all new cancer cases in women. The incidence cases are comparatively higher than 25,700 in 2016. For instance, Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day is a Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation program that helps in promoting education, awareness and access for women who are willing to consider post-mastectomy breast reconstruction.

The key players operating in the of breast reconstruction market worldwide include Allergan Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Hansbiomed Co. Ltd., Ideal Implant Incorporated, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Establishment Labs S.A., and Groupe Sebbin SAS among others.

The report segments the global breast reconstruction market as follows:

Global Breast Reconstruction Market – By Technology

Inframammary

Peri-Areolar

Trans-Axillary

Transumbilical

Global Breast Reconstruction Market – By Type

Breast Implants

• Silicone Implants

• Saline Implants

Implants Accessories

• Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)

• Synthetic

Global Breast Reconstruction Market – By Placement

Dual-Plane Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Submuscular Insertion

