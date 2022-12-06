Surgical Gloves Market to Portray US$ 5,028.07 million by 2027

Surgical Gloves Market for Cancer Surgery Segment to Grow At Highest CAGR during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surgical gloves are used in healthcare industry to prevent the chances of contamination between the patients and the physicians. These gloves are made of different material like latex, nitrile rubber, Polyisoprene, polyvinyl and neoprene and others. Surgical gloves are available in two forms powdered and powder free. Powder used in the gloves is cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder and talc, which is used to avoid sweating and lubricate the gloves making them easy to use. Powder free gloves are used in sensitive surgeries and are also used by people allergic to powder. Surgical gloves are available in various sizes thus offering precision in surgeries. Surgical gloves are of higher standards and highly sterile.

The surgical gloves market is expected to reach US$ 5,028.07 million by 2027 from US$ 2,292.03 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002245/

Ansell Limited, McKESSON CORPORATIOn, Cardinal Health Inc., HENRY SCHEIN, INC., Mölnlycke Health Care AB., Dynarex Corporation, Unigloves (UK) Limited, ABENA UK LTD, Globus Group (Globus (Shetland) Ltd), Barber Healthcare Limited are among the leading companies operating in the Surgical Gloves market.

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. This challenge will be frightening especially in developing countries across the globe as it will lead to reducing imports due to disruptions in global trade. However, during the initial phase of COVID-19 crisis, owing to change in customer behaviors for purchasing personal protective equipment the demand for Surgical Gloves was significantly increased. Personal Protective equipment for healthcare professionals is essential to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as a result of this World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the governments and market players to act definitively to boost the production of masks, respirators, gloves, medical gowns and other PPE products used in healthcare systems.

Market Segmentations:

Global Surgical Gloves market, based on Usage is segmented into disposable, and reusable. The disposable segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The surgical gloves market, by distribution channel, is segmented into retail, medical store, and online. The retail segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the online segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The surgical gloves market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics held the largest share of the market in 2019, moreover the Hospitals and Clinics segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Purchase a Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002245/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

