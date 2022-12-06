Former Prisoner Attains Doctorate Degree

Cary Sanders With His Family

Cary Sanders earned a trespassing ban from North Greenville University for stealing and vandalism. On December 9, 2022, he will graduate with a Doctorate.

I am so thankful for the many people who have made this accomplishment possible, and I hope this achievement will help others see that their future can be greater than their past.” — Cary Sanders

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Higher education did not seem possible for Cary as he left prison with only a GED in November 2013. Yet in 2014, North Greenville University, after hearing of his exemplary behavior in prison, decided to extend grace and not only lift the trespassing ban but also award him a scholarship for undergraduate studies. After earning a bachelor’s degree in Christian Studies, he earned a Master’s in Management and Leadership from Western Governors University. Then in 2019, North Greenville offered him a scholarship for their Doctor of Ministry program.

His doctoral research focused on integrating the best of social science research with Christian ministry to improve outcomes for those in transitional housing and rehab facilities.

Mr. Sanders was incarcerated for nine years, and he will be the first to tell you that he deserved to experience justice for the crimes he committed. He has been back in the community for nine years and earned a doctorate.

Cary Sanders serves as the Executive Director of JUMPSTART. A South Carolina based non-profit that has active programming in 18 South Carolina prisons and has a transitional program that currently serves 40 men and women making the transition from prisoner to productive citizen.

Cary Sharing His Story at North Greenville University