Amazon Joins the Open Invention Network

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source software (OSS) and the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Amazon has joined as a community member, reinforcing its commitment to OSS as an enabler of innovation.



“Linux and other open source projects have become the foundation for innovations occurring across a spectrum of industries that include retail and e-commerce, cloud computing, and entertainment,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “We are pleased that Amazon is committed to patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

“At Amazon, we are constantly looking for ways to innovate on behalf of our customers by investing in systems and technologies that allow us to better serve and understand them,” said Nithya Ruff, director, Amazon Open Source Program Office at Amazon. “Linux and open source are essential to many of our customers and a key driver of innovation across Amazon. We are proud to support a broad range of open source projects, foundations, and partners, and we are committed to the long-term success and sustainability of open source as a whole. By joining OIN, we are continuing to strengthen open source communities and helping to ensure technologies like Linux remain thriving and accessible to everyone.”

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. Please join our community. The membership form and the OIN license agreement can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software. Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS. The litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,700 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, please visit www.openinventionnetwork.com.

