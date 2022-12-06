Aerospace Coatings Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 9% Through 2026

Aerospace Coatings Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Aerospace Coatings Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Aerospace Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aerospace coatings market share is expected to reach a value of nearly $ 2.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The aerospace coatings market is expected to grow to $ 2.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. The growing demand for commercial aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aerospace coatings market going forward.

The aerospace coatings market consists of sales of aerospace coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are applied to jets, planes, helicopters, and other aircraft to preserve their beauty and guard against corrosion. Aerospace coatings provide a high level of resistance against high-temperature ranges, extreme UV exposure, air drag erosion, humidity corrosion, and the effect of high-velocity dust particles. It also helps to resist cracking due to variable air pressures.

Global Aerospace Coatings Market Trends

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the aerospace coatings market. Major companies operating in the aerospace coatings sector are focused on developing new technological and innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings, a US-based manufacturer of high-quality exterior and interior paint and coating systems, launched the Aircraft Color Visualizer platform, an online 3D color visualizer tool that lets users experiment with different color schemes for their aircraft. The Aircraft Color Visualizer is a fully interactive desktop tool that lets users design color schemes for six different types of aircraft, including kit planes, single and twin-turboprops, light and heavy-duty business jets, and helicopters.

Global Aerospace Coatings Market Segments

By Product Type: Top-Coat, Primer, Other Product Types

By Resin: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Other Resins

By Technology: Solvent-Based Coatings, Water-Based Coatings, Powder Coatings, Other Technologies

By Application: Exterior, Interior

By End User: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation, Other End Users

By Geography: The global aerospace coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Aerospace Coatings Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aerospace coatings global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts aerospace coatings global market size and aerospace coatings global market growth for the global aerospace coatings market, aerospace coatings global market share, aerospace coatings global market segments and geographies, aerospace coatings market players, aerospace coatings market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aerospace coatings market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aerospace Coatings Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Akzo Nobel N.V., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co., Hentzen Coatings Inc, Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik, IHI Ionbond AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Zircotec Ltd., Asahi Kinzoku Kogyo Inc., Brycoat Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

