Global Clinical Chemistry Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
Clinical Chemistry Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026
According to ‘Clinical Chemistry Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the clinical chemistry market size is expected to grow from $ 11.93 billion in 2021 to $ 12.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The clinical chemistry market is expected to grow to $ 15.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the clinical chemistry market going forward.
The clinical chemistry market consists of sales of clinical chemistry by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure analytic, or physiologically significant compounds, to offer precise estimates of their concentration. Clinical chemistry is a quantitative field of study that measures the concentrations of biologically significant chemicals, or analytes, in bodily fluids. The techniques used to measure these compounds are meticulously planned to offer precise estimates of their content.
Global Clinical Chemistry Market Trends
Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the clinical chemistry market. Major companies operating in the clinical chemistry sector are focused on adopting new technological solutions to strengthen their market position.
Global Clinical Chemistry Market Segments
The global clinical chemistry market is segmented:
By Product: Analyzers, Reagents And Consumables
By Application: General Chemistry Test, Liver Function Test, Kidney Function Test, Urinalysis, Electrolyte Panel, Lipid Profile, Specialty Chemical Test, Other Applications
By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Or Pathology Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users
By Geography: The global clinical chemistry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ELITech Group, Beckman Coulter Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens AG, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Diatron Mi Apac Private Limited, Nova Biomedical Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Alfa Wassermann Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Mindray Medical International Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., and SYNLAB International GMBH.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
