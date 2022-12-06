India Esports Market Size, Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights , Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

The India esports market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.13% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗘𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳″, the India esports market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.13% during 2022-2027.

Esports, or electronic sports, are competitive online gaming tournaments that enable an individual or more than one professional player to compete in a multiplayer environment. They can be participated by amateurs and skilled gamers for leisure or to receive professional championships. Esports are currently available in various modes, including first-person shooter (FPS), player-against-player (PvP), multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), and real-time strategy (RTS). These games are majorly played by gamers sponsored by organizations for tickets, merchandise, advertisements, and media rights. Apart From this, These games are operated on diverse platforms, including tablets, mobiles, and gaming consoles. Apart from this, esports includes the usage of several software to plan and advertise events, handle user registration, carry out branding efforts, and arrange prize pools.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗘𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The increasing popularity of video games amongst younger demographics, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the emerging trend of esports tournaments for gamers and spectators are majorly driving the market growth. Besides this, the shifting consumer preference for participation in online and mobile gaming tournaments as a recreational activity is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of a more franchise-style league and monetization of the games through one-to-one sponsorship, streaming revenues, and impressive international prizes are favoring the market growth. Furthermore, the rising penetration of high-speed internet, especially in rural areas, and the increasing need for gaming platforms in the education industry to enhance the cognitive abilities of the students, are expected to bolster the India esports market in the coming years. Additionally, technological advancements in specialized live streaming platforms, virtual reality (VR) products, and consumer spending on advanced gaming consoles to have immersive experiences are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of the free-to-play (F2P) gaming model to allow players to pay for extra or supplementary content with no introductory fees is impelling the market growth. Besides this, the proliferation of smartphones and electric device users and the ongoing investments being made by prominent brands to organize esports events are supporting the market growth in India.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗘𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the India esports market has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the India esports market on the basis of revenue source, games, platform and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲:

• Advertising

• Media Rights

• Merchandise and Tickets

• Publisher Fees

• Sponsorship

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀:

• Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

• Player Vs. Player (PvP)

• First Person Shooters (FPS)

• Real Time Strategy (RTS)

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺:

• PC-Based Esports

• Consoles-Based Esports

• Mobile and Tablets

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

