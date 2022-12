India Esports Market Size, Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights , Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

The India esports market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.13% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—˜๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณโ€ณ, the India esports market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.13% during 2022-2027.

Esports, or electronic sports, are competitive online gaming tournaments that enable an individual or more than one professional player to compete in a multiplayer environment. They can be participated by amateurs and skilled gamers for leisure or to receive professional championships. Esports are currently available in various modes, including first-person shooter (FPS), player-against-player (PvP), multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), and real-time strategy (RTS). These games are majorly played by gamers sponsored by organizations for tickets, merchandise, advertisements, and media rights. Apart From this, These games are operated on diverse platforms, including tablets, mobiles, and gaming consoles. Apart from this, esports includes the usage of several software to plan and advertise events, handle user registration, carry out branding efforts, and arrange prize pools.

๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—˜๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€:

The increasing popularity of video games amongst younger demographics, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the emerging trend of esports tournaments for gamers and spectators are majorly driving the market growth. Besides this, the shifting consumer preference for participation in online and mobile gaming tournaments as a recreational activity is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of a more franchise-style league and monetization of the games through one-to-one sponsorship, streaming revenues, and impressive international prizes are favoring the market growth. Furthermore, the rising penetration of high-speed internet, especially in rural areas, and the increasing need for gaming platforms in the education industry to enhance the cognitive abilities of the students, are expected to bolster the India esports market in the coming years. Additionally, technological advancements in specialized live streaming platforms, virtual reality (VR) products, and consumer spending on advanced gaming consoles to have immersive experiences are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of the free-to-play (F2P) gaming model to allow players to pay for extra or supplementary content with no introductory fees is impelling the market growth. Besides this, the proliferation of smartphones and electric device users and the ongoing investments being made by prominent brands to organize esports events are supporting the market growth in India.

๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—˜๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:

The competitive landscape of the India esports market has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

The report has segmented the India esports market on the basis of revenue source, games, platform and region.

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ:

โ€ข Advertising

โ€ข Media Rights

โ€ข Merchandise and Tickets

โ€ข Publisher Fees

โ€ข Sponsorship

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—š๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐˜€:

โ€ข Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

โ€ข Player Vs. Player (PvP)

โ€ข First Person Shooters (FPS)

โ€ข Real Time Strategy (RTS)

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—บ:

โ€ข PC-Based Esports

โ€ข Consoles-Based Esports

โ€ข Mobile and Tablets

๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

โ€ข North India

โ€ข West and Central India

โ€ข South India

โ€ข East India

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:

โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

