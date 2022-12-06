Malaysia National E&E Forum 2022
Powering Semiconductor Growth During These Challenging Times
With the prospect of a mutually advantageous partnership with MSIA, MIDA is assured that its endeavours to advance Malaysia's E&E industry will be a resounding success.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA) with support from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Electrical and Electronics Productivity Nexus, the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) and SEMI hosted a forum today on ‘Malaysia National Electrical and Electronics (E&E) Forum 2022’. The forum, going by the theme of “Powering Semiconductor Growth During These Challenging Times”, was held physically at MIDA Sentral and broadcasted online and successfully gained over 300 participants, represented by manufacturers, service providers and potential investors.
— Mr. Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja
Officially inaugurated by Mr. Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Deputy CEO) of Investment Promotion and Facilitation, MIDA, the forum was also attended by Dato’ Seri Wong Siew Hai, President of MSIA and Mr. Bertrand Stoltz, Executive Vice-President Asia Public Affairs and Managing Director Singapore STMicroelectronics Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd.
During his opening remark, Mr. Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja, Deputy CEO of Investment Promotion and Facilitation, MIDA expressed, “MIDA is committed to building resilient and sustainable electronics supply chain in Malaysia and the ASEAN region. We pursue high-quality and technology-driven investments to boost socio-economic development. Apart from local industry players, we are expanding the benefits of our manufacturing ecosystem to global businesses and brands. With the prospect of a mutually advantageous partnership with MSIA, MIDA is assured that its endeavours to advance Malaysia's E&E industry will be a resounding success.”
Dato’ Seri Wong Siew Hai, President of MSIA is confident that the E&E sector will be one of the key beneficiaries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). In his welcoming remarks, he emphasised that Malaysia also must seize the opportunities arising from CPTPP which come into effect on 29 November 2022.
Mr. Bertrand Stoltz, Executive Vice-President Asia Public Affairs and Managing Director Singapore of STMicroelectronics Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd was the Keynote Speaker and showcased how ST is leading the industry in sustainability with creating technology for a sustainable world in a sustainable way.
The Forum was divided into two panel discussions. The first panel discussion was on ‘CHIPS and Science Act and US Restrictions’ with panelists including Mr. Jimmy Goodrich, Vice President of Global Policy, Semiconductor Industry Association; Mr. Randy Abrams, Managing Director, Head of Taiwan Research and Asia Semiconductors, Credit Suisse and Mr. Jan Thomas Nicholas, Executive Director, Consulting – Semiconductors, Deloitte Consulting (SEA) Sdn. Bhd.
The second panel discussion revolved on the topic of ‘Sustainability in the E&E Industry’ with panelists including Mr. Vishwanath Ramaswamy, Vice President, General Manager of Western Digital Batu Kawan Manufacturing Operations; Mr. Ibrahim Ariffin, Climate Change and Sustainability Services, Ernst & Young Consulting Sdn. Bhd.; Dr. Mousumi Bhat, Vice President of Sustainability Programs, SEMI and Mr. Chan Kim Beng, Senior Advisor, Delivery Centre of Excellence, Global Sales Learning & Development, Dell Technologies. Both the sessions were moderated by Ms. Wong Shou Ning, Business Radio Presenter.
