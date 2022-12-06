Finland National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish all Finns a happy national day as you celebrate the 105th anniversary of your independence.

This year, the United States and Finland reaffirmed the strength of our relationship and our commitment to democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom, and the rule of law as we meet the new challenges of a changed European security environment and witness autocrats challenging the very foundations of a rules-based order. The United States and Finland have taken important steps to strengthen our collective security and deepen the Transatlantic partnership as we work hard to bring Finland into NATO. The United States will be proud to call Finland a NATO Ally.

The United States also greatly appreciates Finland’s contributions to maintaining a firm and united response to Russia’s brutal, unprovoked war against Ukraine, an affront to the UN Charter. Together, we are providing critical security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and holding Russia accountable.

I also look forward to continuing our collaboration on shared priorities in the Arctic, addressing the climate crisis, and reaffirming our commitment to human rights. Our partnership will grow stronger as we deliver results for our people and strengthen our democracies to meet the challenges of the years to come.

On this special day, the American people send best wishes and we look forward to deepening and expanding our cooperation and partnership in the year ahead.