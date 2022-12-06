Luxury Car Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis, Top Companies, Industry Outlook, Insights and Forecast 2022-2027

The Luxury Car Market is expected to reach US$ 543.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.07% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝗟𝘂𝘅𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳” the global luxury car market size reached US$ 402.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 543.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.07% during 2022-2027.

𝗟𝘂𝘅𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

A luxury car is a technologically advanced motor vehicle that provides an increased level of comfort, amenities, quality, equipment, and associated status compared to economy cars. These automobiles are equipped with lavish interiors, better performance capabilities, and the latest safety and technology features. Luxury cars are equipped with leather seats, heated steering wheels, maps, cameras, integrated seat massagers, water-resistant windows, automatic safety features, entertainment systems, and upgraded suspension and engines, making them priced higher than mid-sized cars. Additionally, these cars are equipped with high-quality body parts, better sound insulation, and carbon fiber or aluminum components instead of steel. Apart from this, luxury cars are further equipped with upgraded suspension and engines, and sensors that reduce the risk of accidents by detecting nearby objects. Currently, luxury cars are commercially available in commercial and passenger vehicle types.

𝗟𝘂𝘅𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The global luxury car market is primarily driven by the inflating consumer per capita income and the presence of umpteen large-scale luxury car manufacturers. Moreover, the adoption of the latest technologies, the rising popularity of autonomous cars, and rapid urbanization are other growth-inducing factors. the fueling consumer awareness regarding the benefits of luxury cars, including safety, resale value, prestige, coexistent beauty and comfort, and state-of-the-art technology, is propelling the market growth. Additionally, key market manufacturers are integrating machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to manufacture advanced luxury cars, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as the rising demand for electric cars, the increasing adoption of used luxury cars, and burgeoning investments in research and development (R&D) activities, are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth.

𝗟𝘂𝘅𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the luxury car market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• AB Volvo

• Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding Plc

• BMW AG

• Daimler AG

• Ferrari N.V.

• Nissan Motor Company Ltd.

• Tesla Inc

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Volkswagen AG

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the luxury car market on the basis of vehicle type, fuel type, price range, and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗩𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Hatchback

• Sedan

• Sports Utility Vehicle

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗙𝘂𝗲𝗹 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Electric

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲:

• Entry-Level

• Mid-Level

• High-End

• Ultra

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

