Mammography Market Size To Reach USD 2293 Mn By 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mammography Market Outlook 2027
• The mammography market is expected to have USD 1705.59 million in 2022.
• The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10%.
• The market is expected to rise by USD 2293.25 million by 2027.
Mammography is a procedure using low-energy X-rays to examine the breast. Healthcare providers use mammograms to examine for early signs of breast cancer. Mammography shows if you have any symptoms such as a lump, pain, nipple discharge, and breast skin changes. In recent years most women are undergoing mammography procedures to know if there is any chance of getting cancer in their breasts before it spreads.
Increasing awareness among women about breast cancer and manufacturing of technically advanced devices are the factors that drive the market forward. Nearly 2.5 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and nearly 695000 died globally. Increasing aging in women, high radiation exposure, changes in genes, and increasing obesity are a few reasons for the occurrence of breast-related disorders.
Most manufacturers are focusing on developing an advanced devices with high-resolution images and using sensor technology. Additionally, increasing research and development, reduction in the price of mammography procedure under some reimbursement policies, and increasing investment by the government and private sector in mammography devices are the factor that drives the market forward.
The increasing development of advanced breast screening devices supports the product segment's growth.
The product segment is further divided into 3D mammograms, digital and analog systems, film screens, and biopsy systems. 3D mammogram has more demand due to creating 3-dimensional images to look for breast cancer with no signs or symptoms. In addition, most people have been undergoing 3d mammography procedures in recent years, which drives segment growth.
Increasing technology advancement supports the growth of the technology segment.
The technology segment is divided into analog, digital, and breast tomosynthesis. The digital segment has the highest market share. Due to increasing infrastructure facilities in hospitals and women's healthcare centers, they prefer to install digital-related systems for better treatment of the patients.
Increasing image quality is the main in mammography procedure with the advanced feature that supports the application segment's growth.
The application segment is divided into screening and diagnostics. Screening helps find any lumps or cancer in the breast at an early stage. Early detection of the cancer is easier to treat and has less chance leads to mortality.
The sample brochure of the report helps you understand the scope of the report and to evaluate the usefulness of the report to make an informed purchase decision; ask for a copy @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-mammography-market/request-sample
Regional Outlook of the Mammography Market:
The mammography market in North America is in a leading position in the market share due to increasing breast cancer cases among women in America. Nearly 13 percent of women in America will have breast cancer in 2021. The Mammography market in North America has valued at USD 662 million in 2022 and is projected to increase with a CAGR of 5.8 percent and value at USD 877 million by the year 2027. In Canada, Health Canada guides mammography facilities through the Radiation Protection and Quality Standards in Mammography. In addition, there is a rule by the government that women who are aged between 50 to 75 years of age should have screening mammograms every two to three years.
The Asia Pacific mammography market is in the second-highest position in terms of growth in the global market. Due to increasing healthcare expenditure, an increasing program conducted by the government is the primary factor that drives the market forward. Asia Pacific's mammography market is valued at USD 343.36 million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 488.37 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.3 percent. India holds the largest market share due to the increasing number of breast cancer death among women. In India, healthcare providers suggest having mammography in the early 30s to detect cancer for a fast cure.
Europe also has a share in the market. It has a growth rate of CAGR of 5.4 percent by the year 2027. According to a recent survey, breast cancer cases are high in European countries. In addition, mammography screening programs in Europe help reduce 30 percent of breast cancer mortality rates, driving the market forward in this region.
Latin America and Middle East Africa have less share due to less technology used in mammography devices, and the growth is expected to increase in coming years.
Analysis of Key Players in the Mammography Market:
Key players in this region focus on manufacturing mammography devices that give clear images for better treatment. Volpara Health has presented its new updated software/ service for its integrated platform for delivering personalized breast care in 2022. This provides high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening. In 2021, FUJIFILM Canada Inc. announced that it had got approval for ASPIRE Cristalle digital mammography solution. It is a 3D mammography that uses a low-dose x-ray system to create three-dimensional images of the breasts, which can help radiologists with better visualization.
Some of the key players in the market are Analogic Corporation, Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Volpara Health, General Electric Company, Hologic Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Konica Minolta Inc., Metaltronica S.p.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens AG.
The report can be customized as per the requirements, reach us @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-mammography-market/customization
About MarketDataForecast:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Contact Us:
Market Data Forecast
Phone: +1-888-702-9626
Email: contact@marketdataforecast.com
Brian Miller
• The mammography market is expected to have USD 1705.59 million in 2022.
• The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10%.
• The market is expected to rise by USD 2293.25 million by 2027.
Mammography is a procedure using low-energy X-rays to examine the breast. Healthcare providers use mammograms to examine for early signs of breast cancer. Mammography shows if you have any symptoms such as a lump, pain, nipple discharge, and breast skin changes. In recent years most women are undergoing mammography procedures to know if there is any chance of getting cancer in their breasts before it spreads.
Increasing awareness among women about breast cancer and manufacturing of technically advanced devices are the factors that drive the market forward. Nearly 2.5 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and nearly 695000 died globally. Increasing aging in women, high radiation exposure, changes in genes, and increasing obesity are a few reasons for the occurrence of breast-related disorders.
Most manufacturers are focusing on developing an advanced devices with high-resolution images and using sensor technology. Additionally, increasing research and development, reduction in the price of mammography procedure under some reimbursement policies, and increasing investment by the government and private sector in mammography devices are the factor that drives the market forward.
The increasing development of advanced breast screening devices supports the product segment's growth.
The product segment is further divided into 3D mammograms, digital and analog systems, film screens, and biopsy systems. 3D mammogram has more demand due to creating 3-dimensional images to look for breast cancer with no signs or symptoms. In addition, most people have been undergoing 3d mammography procedures in recent years, which drives segment growth.
Increasing technology advancement supports the growth of the technology segment.
The technology segment is divided into analog, digital, and breast tomosynthesis. The digital segment has the highest market share. Due to increasing infrastructure facilities in hospitals and women's healthcare centers, they prefer to install digital-related systems for better treatment of the patients.
Increasing image quality is the main in mammography procedure with the advanced feature that supports the application segment's growth.
The application segment is divided into screening and diagnostics. Screening helps find any lumps or cancer in the breast at an early stage. Early detection of the cancer is easier to treat and has less chance leads to mortality.
The sample brochure of the report helps you understand the scope of the report and to evaluate the usefulness of the report to make an informed purchase decision; ask for a copy @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-mammography-market/request-sample
Regional Outlook of the Mammography Market:
The mammography market in North America is in a leading position in the market share due to increasing breast cancer cases among women in America. Nearly 13 percent of women in America will have breast cancer in 2021. The Mammography market in North America has valued at USD 662 million in 2022 and is projected to increase with a CAGR of 5.8 percent and value at USD 877 million by the year 2027. In Canada, Health Canada guides mammography facilities through the Radiation Protection and Quality Standards in Mammography. In addition, there is a rule by the government that women who are aged between 50 to 75 years of age should have screening mammograms every two to three years.
The Asia Pacific mammography market is in the second-highest position in terms of growth in the global market. Due to increasing healthcare expenditure, an increasing program conducted by the government is the primary factor that drives the market forward. Asia Pacific's mammography market is valued at USD 343.36 million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 488.37 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.3 percent. India holds the largest market share due to the increasing number of breast cancer death among women. In India, healthcare providers suggest having mammography in the early 30s to detect cancer for a fast cure.
Europe also has a share in the market. It has a growth rate of CAGR of 5.4 percent by the year 2027. According to a recent survey, breast cancer cases are high in European countries. In addition, mammography screening programs in Europe help reduce 30 percent of breast cancer mortality rates, driving the market forward in this region.
Latin America and Middle East Africa have less share due to less technology used in mammography devices, and the growth is expected to increase in coming years.
Analysis of Key Players in the Mammography Market:
Key players in this region focus on manufacturing mammography devices that give clear images for better treatment. Volpara Health has presented its new updated software/ service for its integrated platform for delivering personalized breast care in 2022. This provides high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening. In 2021, FUJIFILM Canada Inc. announced that it had got approval for ASPIRE Cristalle digital mammography solution. It is a 3D mammography that uses a low-dose x-ray system to create three-dimensional images of the breasts, which can help radiologists with better visualization.
Some of the key players in the market are Analogic Corporation, Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Volpara Health, General Electric Company, Hologic Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Konica Minolta Inc., Metaltronica S.p.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens AG.
The report can be customized as per the requirements, reach us @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-mammography-market/customization
About MarketDataForecast:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Contact Us:
Market Data Forecast
Phone: +1-888-702-9626
Email: contact@marketdataforecast.com
Brian Miller
Market Data Forecast
+1 888-702-9626
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn