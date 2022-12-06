The Global Portable Power Station Market is Predicted to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Global Portable Power Station Market size is estimated at US$ 330 million in 2021 to reach US$ 475 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the research report published by Market Data Forecast, the global portable power station market size was valued at USD 330 million in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 475 million by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.The portable power station is an essential price of equipment to keep devices like medical equipment, radios, appliances, and smartphones charged and running during emergencies. Many power stations have both standard AC outlets and USB ports for powering multiple devices at once. The portable power stations, as their name suggests, are like batteries you can take anywhere you want to use appliances that need energy. The easiest and most common way to charge a portable battery backup power station just plug it into the wall and let it charge. The portable power station is lower-wattage teams can only provide roughly 10 hours of emergency power, whereas higher-wattage units can give several days of power.Request Sample@Market Drivers:The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the portable power station market. The increasing use of smart electronic devices is driving the market’s revenue. The rising number of electric vehicles to driving the market growth. The growing demand for an uninterrupted and reliable power supply is the major factor to drive market growth. The increasing use of portable power stations in outdoor and camping activities for energy storage purposes drives market growth.Market Restraints:The longer charging time of portable power stations is the major factor to restraint market growth.Segmentation Analysis:Portable Power Station Market - By Technology:Lithium-IonSealed Lead AcidBased on the technology: The Lithium-Ion segment was recorded as the largest market share in the portable power station market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.Portable Power Station Market - By Capacity Type:Less than 500 Wh500 Wh to 999 Wh1000 Wh to 1499 Wh1500 Wh and AboveBased on the capacity type: The 500 Wh to 999Wh held the largest share in the portable power station market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.Portable Power Station Market - By Power Source:Hybrid PowerDirect PowerBased on the power source: The Hybrid Power segment held the largest share market in the portable power station market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.Portable Power Station Market - By Application:Emergency Power (Residential & Commercial end-user)Off-grid PowerAutomotiveBased on the application: The Off-grid Power segment held the largest share market in the portable power station market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.Portable Power Station Market - By Sales Channel:Online SalesDirect SalesBased on the sales channel: The Online sales segment held the largest share market in the portable power station market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.Regional Analysis:North America is the largest growing region in the portable power station market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the portable power station market and the increase in camping and outdoor activities and growing emergency backups for electricity systems and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing use of smart electronic devices and power outages drive the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of portable power stations. There has been rapid growth in the portable power station market in the region leading to global market growth.The Asia Pacific is expected to be growing lucratively in the portable power station market.Latest Industry Development:In July 2021 - U.S.-based company Eco Flow launched a battery-powered portable power station followed by a crowdfunding campaign on its Kickstarter platform. According to the company, the Eco Flow Delta Pro system can be expanded up to 25 kWh and be fully charged in under two hours.Ask for customization@