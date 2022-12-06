The Global Areca Nuts Market Expected to reach 1425 million by 2027.
The global areca nuts market size was valued at USD 834 million in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 1425 million by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The area nut is the seed of the areca palm and it is commonly referred to as betel nut not to be confused with betel leaves that are often used to wrap it. The area nut and the plant as a whole are used widely in India and South Asia as a masticator for chewing purposes, vegetables, medicine, stimulant, timber, fuel wood, clothing, wrapping lubricant, tannin, and so forth. The nut is chewed with the betel leaf as it has a stimulating effect. The betel nut is spilt open using a special instrument, and the husk is wrapped in a betel leaf called pupulu.
Drivers:
The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the areca nut market. The increasing demand for pan masala and betel quid is driving the market’s revenue. The rising usage of areca nut in traditional customs drives the market growth. The growing demand for areca products such as bread, fragrant supari, and masala bread is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing use of areca nut in medication to deal with anemia and also the treatment of stomach worms like tapeworms and roundworms drive the market growth.
Restraints:
The various governments have established various regulations on the production of areca nuts and the consumer industries are the major factor in restraining market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Areca Nuts Market - By Volume:
• Exports
• Imports
Based on the volume: The Exports segment was recorded as the largest market share in the Areca nut market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Areca Nuts Market - By Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Drink Specialists and Food
Based on the distributional channel: The Supermarkets and Hypermarkets held the largest share of the areca nut market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Areca Nut Market - By Processing:
• Chali (Ripe Sun-Dried Nuts) Processed Areca Nuts
• Red Boiled (Tender or Mature Nuts) Areca Nuts
Based on the processing: The Chali segment held the largest share market in the areca nut market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Areca Nut Market - By Varieties:
• Indian Areca Nut Varieties
o South Kanaka (South Kanara, Karnataka)
o Thirthahali (Maland, Karnataka)
o Rotha (Costal Maharastra)
o Mettupalayam (Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu)
o Kahikuchi (North East India)
Mohit Nagar (West Bengal)
• Non-Indian Varieties
o Mangala (China)
o Sumangala (Indonesia)
o Sree Mangala (Singapore)
o Others
Based on the varieties: The Indian Areca Nut Varieties segment held the largest share market in the areca nut market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the areca nut market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity areca nut market and the increasing product of areca nut by importing different varieties from different nations and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for chewing tobacco drives the region’s market growth. India is the largest market supporting the growth of the areca nut market. The areca nut market has been rapid growth in the region, leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the areca nut market.
Latest Industry Development:
On 15th October 2020:The Central Areca nut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited launched a trial scheme to collect areca nuts directly from farmers’ doorsteps. According to Campco President SR Sathish Chandra, farmers interested in selling areca nuts to Campco can call the company’s local branch, which would send a team and a truck to the farmers’ homes to collect them.
