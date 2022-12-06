ONE400 Helps Law Firms Grow Revenue and Increase Profit
The #1 Law Firm Growth, Innovation, and Marketing Services Company in the Legal Industry
There is no doubt that 2023 is going to be a challenging year for law firms. It is absolutely critical that smaller and midsize law firms get a solid growth strategy in place now.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past ten years and after winning multiple prestigious awards for law firm innovation and legal marketing excellence, ONE400 has emerged as the leading law firm growth and innovation consulting company and the most-respected marketing services company in the legal industry.
— Jeffrey Kraft, President
Founded by Allen Rodriguez, a well-known legal innovation and product expert and featured speaker at many legal industry events, ONE400 provides law firms with consulting and services in a variety of key areas. Some of those areas include law firm marketing, law firm branding, law firm SEO services, law firm website design, legal advertising, public relations and publicity, legal subscription plans, legal product development, legal operations consulting, law firm automation consulting, law firm intake consulting, and law firm business development consulting. In many cases, ONE400 provides full-service marketing services for law firms that need temporary marketing assistance, need short-term support for the firm’s in-house marketing staff, or do not want to incur the expense of hiring and managing an in-house marketing department. Additionally, ONE400 has a division that provides marketing services, lead generation, and intake automation specifically for plaintiff law firms to obtain plaintiffs for class action and mass tort filings.
Going into 2023, most law firms are not well equipped for the revenue and profit challenges that lie ahead. It is critical that law firms have a well-researched and well-thought marketing and growth strategy given the reduced revenue and profit many law firms are expecting in the year ahead. ONE400 helps its law firm clients to create a customized growth strategy along with an innovation plan that leads to increased revenues, more efficiency, administrative savings, and increased profit leading to sustainable growth results. Recognizing the key components for success, ONE400 ensures there is accountability and a continuous focus on key OKRs and KPIs that are proven to fuel their client law firm’s growth.
In their November 21, 2022, article, ALM’s Law.com wrote that a substantial number of firm leaders say they expect moderate to high growth in expenses in 2023, and a smaller number of them expect growth in profits. That is according to the results of their 2022 Law Firm Business Leaders Report published last month. In that same survey, it was reported that 72% of law firm managing partner respondents said they expect moderate to high growth in direct expenses.
Jeffrey Kraft, President of ONE400 said, “There is no doubt that 2023 is going to be a challenging year for law firms, especially for smaller and midsize law firms that don’t have the financial resources to fall back on like big law firms.” Kraft added, “It is absolutely critical that smaller and midsize law firms get a solid growth strategy in place now to ensure their firm thrives and survives.”
Over the years, ONE400 has worked with hundreds of law firm clients doing work in multiple practice areas, including family law, personal injury law, criminal defense law, immigration law, estate planning law, business law, intellectual property (IP) law, real estate law, consumer law, civil rights law, appellate law, litigation firms, and others.
Law firms can learn more about ONE400 at www.one400.com.
Those wanting a complimentary consultation can schedule a virtual meeting at https://bit.ly/one400meet
About ONE400
ONE400 is the number one growth and innovation consulting company helping law firms, legal tech companies, and legal support organizations accelerate beyond their goals. ONE400 is the synthesis of products and services that transform law firms to become highly efficient operations where technology works for them while also positioning them for sustained revenue and profit growth and continuous technological innovation.
In addition to providing full-scale law firm marketing services, ONE400 also provides automation and legal technology consulting. The company is a certified Clio practice management software integration partner, a Lawmatics practice management software affiliate partner, and has partnerships with many other practice management and legal technology companies. ONE400 also provides legaltech product development and software integration.
ONE400 has been featured in Forbes, LA Daily News, Law360, and other influential sources as one of the leading innovators in the legal field and has also been honored as the winner of LegalTech News’s "Best Marketing Firm."
Based in Los Angeles, ONE400 works with law firm clients in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and around the world. The company has won numerous awards for professional excellence over the years. ONE400 can be found on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/one400.
