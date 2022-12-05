Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - November 2022
Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of November 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
Board Served
Member
City
Appointment Date
Start Date
Term End
African American Affairs, Commission on
Yolanda Geolingo
Yelm
11/29/2022
11/29/2022
11/20/2025
African American Affairs, Commission on
LeRoy Laney, III
Seattle
11/29/2022
11/29/2022
11/20/2025
Bates Technical College Board of Trustees
Florence Chang
Tacoma
11/2/2022
11/2/2022
9/30/2027
Bellingham Technical College Board of Trustees
Bradley Smith
Bellingham
11/22/2022
11/22/2022
9/30/2027
Big Bend Community College Board of Trustees
Bethany Martinez
Mattawa
11/3/2022
11/3/2022
9/30/2027
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the
Kristin Geary
Seattle
11/23/2022
11/23/2022
9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the
Jill McCormick
Puyallup
11/23/2022
11/23/2022
9/13/2025
Blind, Rehabilitation Council for the
Rebekah Moras
Lacey
11/23/2022
11/23/2022
9/13/2025
Coastal Marine Advisory Council, Washington
Christian Meinig
Sequim
11/28/2022
11/28/2022
10/7/2023
Conservation Commission
Cheryl Kearney
Washougal
11/23/2022
12/5/2022
6/6/2023
Financial Education Public-Private Partnership
Joe Adamack
Gig Harbor
11/3/2022
11/3/2022
7/31/2023
Forensic Investigations Council
Frederick Brink
West Richland
11/28/2022
11/28/2022
8/10/2023
Green River College Board of Trustees
Sharone Navas
Seattle
11/28/2022
11/28/2022
9/30/2027
Lottery Commission
Eileen Sullivan
Tacoma
11/28/2022
11/28/2022
8/2/2024
Massage Examining Board
Sherise Mckinney
Maple Valley
11/3/2022
11/3/2022
9/7/2026
Massage Examining Board
Annika Samuelsen
Lynnwood
11/3/2022
11/3/2022
9/7/2026
Massage Examining Board
Lynna Fuller
Bellingham
11/29/2022
11/29/2022
9/7/2025
Naturopathy, State Board of
Krystal Richardson
Seattle
11/1/2022
11/1/2022
8/1/2026
Naturopathy, State Board of
Elias Kass
Seattle
11/1/2022
11/1/2022
8/1/2026
Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission
Angelo John Jamora
Seattle
11/23/2022
11/23/2022
6/30/2025
Olympic College Board of Trustees
Frankie Coleman
Port Orchard
11/30/2022
11/30/2022
9/30/2027
Physical Therapy, Board of
Kathryn Dale
Fox Island
11/30/2022
11/30/2022
9/18/2026
Physical Therapy, Board of
Celeste Misko
Tacoma
11/30/2022
11/30/2022
9/18/2026
Psychology, Examining Board of
Cedar O'Donnell
Spokane
11/29/2022
1/9/2023
1/6/2028
Psychology, Examining Board of
Jessica Carlile
Gig Harbor
11/29/2022
11/29/2022
1/6/2024
Psychology, Examining Board of
Erin Olson
Seattle
11/29/2022
11/29/2022
1/6/2027
Psychology, Examining Board of
Vanessa Goosen
Lake Tapps
11/29/2022
11/29/2022
1/6/2027
Psychology, Examining Board of
Evan Freedman
Bellingham
11/29/2022
1/9/2023
1/6/2028
Public Employment Relations Commission
Elizabeth Ford
Seattle
11/10/2022
11/10/2022
9/8/2023
Public Works Board
Rob Jammerman
Wenatchee
11/30/2022
11/30/2022
6/30/2023
Regents, University of Washington Board of
Blaine Tamaki
Yakima
11/22/2022
11/22/2022
9/30/2028
Renton Technical College Board of Trustees
Timothy Cooper
Renton
11/21/2022
11/21/2022
9/30/2027
Sentencing Guidelines Commission
Judge Wesley Saint Clair
Seattle
11/3/2022
11/3/2022
8/2/2025
Sentencing Guidelines Commission
Norrie Gregoire
Walla Walla
11/3/2022
11/3/2022
8/2/2025
Transportation Commission
Nicole Grant
Seattle
11/28/2022
11/28/2022
6/30/2027
Women’s Commission, Washington State
Vicki Lowe
Sequim
11/28/2022
11/28/2022
6/30/2025
