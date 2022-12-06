Growth Masters Federal Hosts Strategic Pricing Expert Marsha Lindquist

Amazon #1 Best Seller

Listen and see The Growth Masters Federal Podcast with the author of Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Growth Masters Federal podcast, hosted by Shirley Collier, President of Scale2Market, gives viewers a front-row seat on December 14, 2022, to listen to the ideas that help companies with their best pricing approach featuring Marsha Lindquist as she talks about The Power of Strategic Pricing.

Developing winning pricing strategies is important in the over $650 billion annual Gov Con market. Viewers will want to register for this informative, interactive discussion with these two highly regarded federal market experts. Attendees can join the podcast to learn how federal decision-makers evaluate Gov Con pricing, what most small businesses misunderstand about pricing, and how your pricing strategy positions you in the marketplace.

Ms. Lindquist has earned the status as a #1 Amazon best-selling author of her book, Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors, aimed at the seasoned Government contractor. In this podcast, viewers will be treated to the pricing gems that give them the competitive edge ideas to reach their desired target contract price.

RSM Federal’s Managing Partner, Joshua P. Frank, says in the foreword to the book:

“There are several books on pricing written for the Government market. Few are anything more than abstract concepts with little to no tactics or recommended strategy. This book is a paradigm shift.”

Lindquist’s purpose in authoring this book is to encourage Federal Gov Cons to open their pricing discussions and bring strategy to the monetary offers they present to the Government. The author is an experienced financial advisor to small and large companies who regularly bid on Government contracts. She combines practical expertise with decades of knowledge in this industry to share the processes and tools for a winning price. Ms. Lindquist has written extensively about Government contracting and offers her ideas in a thought-provoking manner in her presentations.

Explained Lindquist:

“Successful Government contractors are financially savvy. What they do does not happen by accident or without solid financial plans that involve strategic pricing.”

The book promises results for Gov Con leaders. As an Amazon reviewer commented:

“Marsha Lindquist has taken the complex subject of Government pricing and made it simply understandable. While her book, Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors applies to US Government work, it has tremendous pricing application in the commercial environment as well as the international markets.”

Book site: https://www.SecretsOfStrategicPricingGovCon.com

About Marsha Lindquist

Marsha is a business expert to Government contractors and strategically collaborates with clients to arrive at innovative pricing solutions that take them to more awards. She has achieved the distinguished titles of NCMA Fellow, APMP Fellows & APMP Professional (CPP) as well as the ProPricer 2021 Future of Pricing Honoree.

Growth Masters Federal podcast