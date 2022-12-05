Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance Adds Executive Vice President Scott Powell to the Team

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, NM, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) announced that Scott Powell has joined its staff as executive vice president. Scott will support and advance the execution of the recently adopted 5-year AREA 1.0 Strategic Plan, designed to establish a national identity that will attract businesses, jobs, and investment; attract, retain and align talent; and eliminate barriers to regional competitiveness.

Scott most recently served as the executive vice president of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council (GSEC) where he led the transformation of the 7-year-old organization into a leader in the field. In 2022, the International Economic Development Council awarded GSEC the bronze level Economic Development Organization of the Year award.

“Scott is a highly respected economic development professional who has led or performed every core discipline in the economic development field,” stated AREA President & CEO Danielle Casey. “He understands the importance of regionalism and will be focused on AREA’s efforts to grow tradable sector jobs across the entire region.”

With more than 17 years of experience in municipal and regional economic development, he has extensive experience in business attraction, retention and expansion, entrepreneurship, redevelopment, tourism, business intelligence, strategic planning and workforce development. He was recognized by Consultant Connect as one of the Top 50 Economic Developers in North America for 2022.

“I am extremely excited to join the AREA team. The commitment and dedication of the board, the team and regional stakeholders is tremendously impressive,” shared Scott Powell. “The competition for jobs, talent and investment will only continue to accelerate and I have no doubt that we can dramatically increase the region’s competitive position and see some big wins.”

Mr. Powell has spearheaded multiple projects resulting in the attraction and retention of over 10,000 high-paying jobs, over $1.2 billion in capital investment and the absorption of over million square feet for the communities he has represented. Mr. Powell started his economic development career in Michigan and has worked in Washington state, D.C., Arizona, Wisconsin and California.

About AREA

The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is leads and executes strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque region, creating a prosperous, diverse and inclusive economy and elevating the standard of living for all. AREA provides confidential assistance to businesses considering the area for expansion and new investment. Since its creation in 1960, AREA has recruited more than 250 companies and more than 35,000 jobs to the Albuquerque metro area. AREA also provides retention and expansion assistance to existing industry. For more information, visit ABQ.org.

