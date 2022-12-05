Florida Observes Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Proclamation. Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, which led to America’s entry into World War II.
The flags of the United States and State of Florida will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 7, 2022.
