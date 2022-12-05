Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,138 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary McKeon Visits Delaware State University

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon will visit Delaware State University (DSU), a historically black land-grant university, on December 6, 2022, to discuss U.S foreign policy priorities with students and encourage them to advance those priorities by pursuing Foreign and Civil Service career options at the State Department. The visit is part of the Department’s ongoing support for the White House Initiative on Advancing Education Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

For further information about career and internship opportunities at the State Department, contact your regional Diplomat in Residence, which you can find at the State Department’s Careers website. Media inquiries may be submitted to the Office of Press Operations.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary McKeon Visits Delaware State University

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.