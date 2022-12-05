Deputy Secretary McKeon Visits Delaware State University

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon will visit Delaware State University (DSU), a historically black land-grant university, on December 6, 2022, to discuss U.S foreign policy priorities with students and encourage them to advance those priorities by pursuing Foreign and Civil Service career options at the State Department. The visit is part of the Department’s ongoing support for the White House Initiative on Advancing Education Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

