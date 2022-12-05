Driver Services Plans Statewide Food Drive

NASHVILLE--- The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security's (TDOSHS) Driver Services division is asking Tennesseans to show their volunteer spirit this holiday season. Driver Services is partnering with Donate Life Tennessee, Tennessee Donor Services, and Mid-South Transplant Foundation in the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”

Starting December 5th through December 31st, Tennesseans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to any Driver Services Center in Tennessee. Food items will be donated to local food banks and organizations to help those in need.

“Kindness is a gift we can share with one another,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Let’s do the right thing and help feed our fellow Tennesseans.”

“Driver Services staff show compassion to their community members every day as they advocate for saving lives through organ and tissue donation,” said Donate Life Tennessee. “It’s not surprising they wish to bring a little more comfort to their communities this holiday season. We’re thrilled to support this holiday food drive.”

Click here for a full list of Driver Services Centers across Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security's mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.