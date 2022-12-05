Ending Hate: EJA speak out in Sofia at major conference

International Conference on STOP HATE SPEECH, which started today (5th December) and concludes on the 6th December in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Conference, a first in Bulgaria, is being attended by Prosecutors General and Ministers from across the European Union

The main goal of the conference is to create a platform for the exchange of experience and good practices, which will help to effectively counter xenophobic, anti-Semitic and discriminatory acts, as well as hate crimes.