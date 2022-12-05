Submit Release
AMC Networks’ Board of Directors Appoints James L. Dolan Interim Executive Chairman

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed James L. Dolan as Interim Executive Chairman of the Company, following the departure of former Chief Executive Officer Christina Spade. Effective immediately, Mr. Dolan will serve as Interim Executive Chairman which will enable him to provide strategic oversight of the company until a new CEO is named.

Mr. Dolan commented: “AMC Networks has a seasoned executive leadership team and I look forward to working with them to provide high-level strategic direction and guidance as we navigate the business during this period of transformation in the media industry.”

Mr. Dolan will remain Interim Executive Chairman of the Company until the earlier of the Board of Directors appointing a new chief executive officer or March 6, 2023.

About AMC Networks
AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library.  The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.






