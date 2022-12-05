Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,808 in the last 365 days.

LegalZoom to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference

/EIN News/ -- GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ) announced that Dan Wernikoff, Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference on December 7, 2022. Mr. Wernikoff will also participate in a fireside chat at 10:25 a.m. PT. A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website at https://investors.legalzoom.com.

LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. LegalZoom enables small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

Contact
Cortney Kerans, Head of Communications

ckerans@legalzoom.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

LegalZoom to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.