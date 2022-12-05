Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,868 in the last 365 days.

SP Plus Corporation Announces Participation in the Sidoti December Virtual Small Cap Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (Nasdaq:SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announced its participation in the Sidoti December Virtual Small Cap Conference. Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kristopher Roy, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat at 12:45 p.m. CT (1:45 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, December 7. A live audio webcast will be available here. A replay will be available for three months following the conference. Management will also host investor meetings at this conference.

About SP+

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America and Europe. For more information visit www.spplus.com.

Contacts:    
Connie Jin   ADVISIRY PARTNERS
SVP, Corporate Development   Vicky Nakhla
(312) 274-2105   212-750-5800
cjin@spplus.com   vicky.nakhla@advisiry.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SP Plus Corporation Announces Participation in the Sidoti December Virtual Small Cap Conference

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.