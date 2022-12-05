Submit Release
Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces the Following Headlines

  • Board declares dividend of $0.0625 per common share
  • Resignation of Matthew Dougherty from the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock (annualized $0.25/sh) to the stock holders of record at the close of business on December 15th 2022, payable on December 30th 2022. All dividends paid by the Company are “eligible dividends” as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless indicated otherwise.

Epsilon also announced that Matthew Dougherty has informed the Company that he is stepping down as a director, effective immediately. Mr. Dougherty and the Company did not have any disagreement on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.

“Matt has served on the Epsilon Board of Directors for over nine years,” said John Lovoi, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “On behalf of the board, the management team and our shareholders, I want to thank Matt for his longstanding support and important contributions. We wish him success for the future.”

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


Primary Logo

