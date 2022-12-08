Portwell Introduces Outdoor Display Solution Series of Marine-Grade Industrial Panel PCs and Touch Monitors
The OTDS series features PCAP touch screen, wide operating temperature range, and IEC 60945 certification service support
OTDS series is ideal for customers looking for industrial display systems and touch monitors requiring wide temperature, highly-flexible & rugged design for applications in extreme environments.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market, a Titanium Partner of Intel® Partner Alliance and an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA® Partner Network (NPN), has introduced its OTDS Outdoor Display Solution Series of marine-grade industrial Panel PCs and touch monitors. According to Maria Yang, product marketing manager at American Portwell Technology, the OTDS series features an industrial-grade Projected Capacitive (PCAP) multi-touch screen that is both bezel-free and fan-less, an aspect ratio of 16:9/4:3 with wide viewing angle, an IP65/IP66 front panel, corrosion and salt-mist resistance design, high brightness options, wide range power input option and a wide operating temperature range suitable for extreme environment.
— Maria Yang
“The Panel PC series is powered by Intel® Core™ i7-7600U/i5-7300U/i3-7100U processors,” Yang confirms. “Screen sizes range through 15", 15.6", 17", 19", 21.5", and 24". It has a lockable and removable HDD tray, 4x COM, 1x HDMI, 1x DP, 2x LAN, 4x USB, 2x mini-PCIe expansion interfaces. It supports -30°C~70°C wide operating temperatures with the 21.5" product model supporting -20°C~60°C. It also supports several screen options, including high brightness of 1000/1200/1500 nits, optical bonding or anti-reflection (AR) coating using MOSMITE™ film technology offering more reliable and accurate touch experience, waterproof connectors, and vandal-proof glass for various application needs. Plus,” Yang adds, “the Panel PC series design is in compliance with IEC 60945 international standard for maritime navigation and radiocommunication equipment and systems. IEC 60945 certification support is available by project request.”
The OTDS touch monitor series features an IPS wide viewing angle. “IPS displays are suitable for those seeking color accuracy and screen consistency with wide viewing angles,” explains Yang. “It also has an IP65/IP66 front panel; supports a wide range of operating temperatures (from -40°C through 80°C); 1x VGA, 1x DP, and 1x HDMI port; DC 12V power input (optional DC 9V~36V); backside OSD buttons for ease of use; it is similarly available in a range of screen sizes through 15", 15.6", 17", 19", 21.5", and 24". Just like the OTDS Panel PC, the OTDS touch monitor features IEC 60945 international standard for maritime navigation and radiocommunication equipment and systems. Certification support,” Yang adds, “is also available by project request. Options for the OTDS touch monitor include 256 levels of dimming, high brightness (1000/1200/1500 nits), optical bonding using MOSMITE film, vandal-proof glass, waterproof connectors and OSD on front right side.”
Yang recommends the OTDS combo for use in extreme operating environments for marine and offshore, oil and gas, naval and defense, transportation, industrial automation and various outdoor human-machine interface (HMI) applications. Yang believes the OTDS outdoor display product series is an ideal solution for customers looking for and/or working with industrial display systems and solutions requiring wide temperature, highly-flexible and rugged design for applications in extreme environments.
Highly Customizable with Low MOQ and Short Lead Time
“We designed the OTDS series of marine-grade touch monitors when we realized that off-the-shelf (OTS) touch displays in the marketplace failed to meet the growing demands and requirements for customizable features for today’s diverse use cases,” says Yang. “Other OTS monitors lack options, and when it comes to customization requests, for even just one small modification, often requires a high minimum order quantity (MOQ) with a long lead time. So, we’ve made it our business to provide the convenience and simplicity of one-stop shopping,” Yang continues. “In addition,” she adds, “Portwell is able to offer low MOQ and provides quick delivery of samples.”
Designed with Marine-Grade Applications in Mind
“We designed the OTDS outdoor display solution series with marine-grade applications in mind, featuring a PCAP touch screen, for example, specifically for its high durability and robustness,” says Frank Shen, VP of product marketing at American Portwell Technology. “And, since it is also designed for aiming at outdoor operations, we included options for up to 1500 nits high brightness for greater readability in sunlight, optical bonding with MOSMITE film reducing glaze to a virtually reflection-free level, as well as vandal-proof glass. We also added an IP65/IP66 front panel to protect it from dust and waterproof connectors. A fan-less design is validated for efficient heat dissipation and affirms the stability and longevity required for mission critical deployment. What’s more,” he confirms, “we provide dedicated resource and expertise, working closely with customers to meet their product and project requirements in each and every unique application.”
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and a Titanium Partner of the Intel Partner Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
