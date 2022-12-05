GrainHenge - Whisky That Excites the Palette

/EIN News/ -- Through their passion for crafting whisky, GrainHenge continues to produce limited edition, small-batch whisky that excites and delights the palates of whisky lovers.



Canada is a whisky producer's paradise, and GrainHenge's small-batch experiments provide something exclusive and delicious. The first two premium releases used the grain recipes of Troubled Monk's Open Road American Brown Ale and Pesky Pig Pale Ale. The third and soon-to-come fourth releases echo corn and rye whiskies with a unique and crafty twist, the quality at its finest.



First Release Inspired from a Canadian Classic



RED DEER, Alberta, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrainHenge, a Troubled Monk brand, is set to launch its fourth craft whisky, Arrowwood Rye Whisky, on December 7, 2022. This limited-release whisky was created inside Troubled Monk's craft brewery in Alberta as part of their exclusive small-batch series.



This 39-month-old whisky was influenced by one of Canada’s most renowned spirits: Canadian Rye. Head distiller Garret Haynes' aim was not to improve the Canadian classic, but to make something distinct. He explained, “I am not creating rye whisky; I am creating whisky from rye.”

With the incorporation of his craft beer knowledge, he aimed to bring the spiciness, herbaceousness, and the tingling sensation of rye in beer to this whisky. The whisky was made with 61% Flaked Rye, 39% Rye Malt and aged in #4 Char New American White Oak. Haynes notes that he was pleasantly surprised to get so much of the spicy, tingly rye flavours, with a mix of candy sweetness.

Tasting notes: Arrowwood (46.7% ABV)

$99.95 + tax CDN

Nose: Herbal spicy notes, caramel, vanilla, and brown sugar followed by a hint of cinnamon.

Palette: The initial spicy note is quickly replaced by creamy caramels and vanilla. The earthy, herbal spicy note returns with a chalk candy sweetness.

Finish: The rye spice and barrel notes give a dry finish while the warming alcohol and candy sweetness continues to linger, creating interesting and opposing impressions across the palate.

About GrainHenge Whisky

GrainHenge's approach to whisky is rooted in curiosity, and the exploration of flavour through small batch experiments that mix traditional methods with a spin on different elements, and innovative ingredients that are not commonly used in the whisky space.

Through harnessing the creative power of our craft beer roots, our lifeblood of innovation extends into our spirit program. We take our craft beer experience and infuse it into our whisky’s flavour development. Through using grains and malts we love from brewing beer, whisky is a place where we can learn more about our favourite ingredients and use them in new ways.

GrainHenge celebrates the mysterious synergies that are created when people and ingredients are brought together with curiosity and consideration. The name symbolizes Alberta’s rich history of grain elevators, mills and abandoned wood structures that are the iconic symbols of the prairies. The monuments that inspire awe and motivate gatherings much like an ancient henge, shrouded in mystery.

Join us on our craft whisky journey, and we will reward you with exciting Canadian whisky.

For more information:

Nena Armstrong

Marketing Manager

Troubled Monk Craft Beverages

nena@troubledmonk.com

403-350-2598



