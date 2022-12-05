Intellinetics Announces New Release of YellowFolder

/EIN News/ -- Enhanced Capture and Collaboration Capabilities Accelerate and Expand Digital Transformation in K-12 Schools



COLUMBUS, OH, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, announces the latest version of its K-12 purpose-built YellowFolder records management product with new and enhanced features for user experience, document scanning, and collaboration to further increase the productivity and ROI for existing customers and accelerate the acquisition of new K-12 school districts making the move from paper to digital and beyond.

“We pride ourselves in listening to our customers, looking at new ways to improve our processes and products while providing world-class service, this release furthers these important goals,” stated Ryan Bell, Chief Technology Officer, Intellinetics K-12 Division. “With the addition of more efficient and innovative ways to onboard and share students and faculty records, we are empowering educators to get the most out of their digitization efforts and focus more on other business priorities such as staff shortages and budget constraints.”

“We continue to be confident in our focus on the K-12 industry as a key market, and the expansion of the YellowFolder feature set supports our goals to increase quality of our products and services in that market,” stated James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “Our K-12 division, led by a team of education veterans, develop and deliver solutions specifically designed for school districts including cloud-based records management software, digital forms, business process outsourcing, and document scanning services. We believe by leveraging our people, technology, and partnerships to solve some of K-12’s biggest challenges, we will continue to expand our market share.”

Some of the highlights of YellowFolder:

New Scan & Upload Tools: New user interface with a simple process to associate a person or persons to scanned documents with scanning now supported on Mac and PC using TWAIN compatible local scanners.

Enhanced YellowFolder Upload Dashboard: Shows Uploads in Process, Information Required, Verification Required and Uploads in Complete status expandable showing batches with documents using local system file names.

Improved Collaboration: The viewing, sharing, and downloading of an entire Student’s Records can be done in just a few mouse clicks.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com .

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future business and growth, future revenues, future acquisitions and integrations, future profitability; growth of software as a service and recurring revenues; balance sheet improvements; execution of Intellinetics’ business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures, the impact of COVID-19 and related governmental actions and orders on customers, suppliers, employees and the economy and our industry, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov .

