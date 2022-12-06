Monica Zent is Known for Workflow Efficiency Innovation in the Legal Industry
One of the best examples of Monica Zent’s ground-breaking work is her founding of LawDesk360
I continue to be excited about the future of legal tech, its positive effect on collaboration and workflow, and its adoption by legal departments and law firms.”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Monica Zent, an experienced entrepreneur, investor, and innovator in the legal industry is well-known for creating ZentLaw, an innovative alternative legal services provider, and ZentLaw Labs, a division of the company-focused on building and incubating legal tech solutions. Over the years, one of Monica Zent’s primary focuses has been using legal technology to improve collaboration and knowledge sharing in law firms internally and with outside stakeholders.
— Attorney Monica Zent
One of the best examples of Monica Zent’s ground-breaking work related to the use of legal tech is her founding of LawDesk360 to bring innovation and better efficiency to legal departments and law firms by improving collaboration among internal and external teams. In 2019, Zent saw a need and launched LawDesk360, a cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform that gives a comprehensive, 360-degree view of what is relevant to the work that is on law firm team members’ desks at that point in time. Specifically designed to facilitate the nature of the legal workflow cycle, the platform provides tools and functions that support work at various stages of a matter – from initial assessment to creation and collaboration to resolution and closure. LawDesk360 is designed to help corporate legal departments and law firms struggling with knowledge management and powering their increasingly remote workforce. It addresses these challenges and enables a smarter, more efficient way of working. Specifically designed to facilitate the nature of the legal workflow cycle, the platform provides tools and functions that support work at various stages of a matter – from initial assessment to creation and collaboration to resolution and closure.
The trend toward the creation of a more efficient means of collaboration and knowledge sharing has been driven by two developments: the continued rise of remote work and the advent of social communications platforms.
Unfortunately, in many cases still today many legal departments and law firms continue to collaborate with colleagues and clients on complex legal matters in email strings which is at the very least inefficient. In order for legal work to get done accurately and efficiently, lawyers need to have a steady stream of information exchange and knowledge sharing. Productive collaboration by a legal team provides the benefits of facilitating collaboration as a leader. In order to shape decisions, colleagues need to share information about a transactional matter and be able to access best practices of what was done on a prior, similar matter. Even something mundane, like when a person goes on vacation and someone has to step in and cover their matter, can upset the information flow. It’s challenging to have that person take over another’s work seamlessly. Such exchanges and collaborations in the legal industry are happening all the time, but ad hoc in-person or one-to-one email exchanges are the most common. With the advent of email as the primary information-sharing method of choice, people’s inboxes have become inundated and often unmanageable and inefficient. Collaborative technologies such as LawDesk360 solve that problem.
Monica Zent said, “New collaboration technologies like LawDesk360 enable ‘collaborative workflow management’ which solves the problem by taking a disjointed and disorganized process and integrating it into one platform.” She added, “The ability of collaborative workflow management to improve productivity and efficiency can help cut unnecessary time and cost in this area.”
Features of LawDesk360 include:
• Enhanced Productivity: The platform allows teams to communicate internally, including sharing messages and comments through the platform around specific subjects. The platform also facilitates sharing excerpts of language with real-time editing and offers control over what information is shared and with whom.
• Streamlined Communication: While the platform reduces the need for emails and phone calls when a call is necessary, legal professionals can use the built-in conferencing feature to seamlessly set up team video conferencing. Team-level communication, intra-organization communication, and one-to-one messaging facilitate varying degrees of discussion. And with one click, team members can download all conversations and exchanges in a team.
• Business-Class Security: LawDesk360 includes business-class security to help today’s enterprise legal teams get work done with confidence.
• Enhanced Search: AI-powered search is included to deliver more relevant results and save time.
• Library Access: The volume of industry news that crosses legal professionals’ desks every day is often too much to consume. To give busy legal professionals access to valuable industry information they need, LawDesk360 provides a library of certain materials plus curated legal industry news and information via its partnerships with high-caliber, legal industry publishers, such as LegalBusinessWorld and High-Performance Counsel.
More information about LawDesk360 can be found at www.lawdesk360.com.
Looking into the future, Monica Zent went on to say, “I continue to be excited about the future of legal tech, its positive effect on collaboration and workflow, and its adoption by legal departments and law firms.” She added, “There’s much to look forward to including further advances in artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain technology, and quantum computing that will continue to exceed what is possible.”
About Monica Zent and ZentLaw
Monica Zent, founder of ZentLaw, ZentLaw Labs, and LawDesk360, is a respected attorney, businesswoman, entrepreneur, investor, trusted legal advisor to leading global brands, and a legal industry pioneer. Monica Zent dedicates much of her time and talent to various charitable causes. She is a diversity and inclusion advocate, inspiring all people to pursue their dreams.
When lawyer Monica Zent saw a legal market that was ripe for improvement and in need of healthy competition, she envisioned a new business model. In 2002, Zent re-engineered the law firm as we know it to create ZentLaw.
By merging the efficiencies and flexibility of outsourcing with the best attributes of a law firm, ZentLaw offers attorneys a better way to practice along with a winning proposition for clients. By providing businesses with expert counsel ready to provide expert support, counsel, and oversight on even the most complex transactional issues and tasks across practice areas, ZentLaw adds value for its clients every day.
ZentLaw is proud to be a WBENC-certified and women-owned business.
More information about Attorney Monica Zent -- https://officialmonicazent.com
More information about LawDesk360 -- https://www.lawdesk360.com
Additional information about ZentLaw -- https://zentlawgroup.com/about-us/
ZentLaw can also be found on LinkedIn -- https://www.linkedin.com/company/zentlaw/
Monica Zent
ZentLaw
+1 408-736-3600
email us here