Former Child Sensation “Backpack Kid” Creator Of The Floss Dance Gives Exclusive Live Interview To Host Ryan Turkmen
In an exclusive live interview, former overnight child sensation Russell Horning dubbed by social media the "Backpack Kid," will appear on Turkmenlive.com
Former Overnight Child Sensation Russell Horning Dubbed by Social Media the "Backpack Kid"”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Turkmen, host of Turkmen Live (www.turkmenlive.com), will interview former overnight child sensation Russell Horning dubbed by social media the "Backpack Kid" on December 11, 2022. Russell became an overnight sensation while appearing on the Season Finale of SNL (Saturday Night Live), performing with Katy Perry as covered by Inside Edition. In this exclusive live interview with Ryan Turkmen, Russell says he will be announcing some new acting roles and some original compositions for the near future.
— Inside Edition
Ryan, the host of Turkmen Live, who himself is only thirteen years old, says that he looks forward to the interview. Ryan says that Russell rose to fame overnight and looks forward to finding out what that was like in real time. "This is an interview that I believe addresses the issues that famous kids go through growing up under the watchful eye of the media," Says Ryan.
About Turkmen Live
Ryan Turkmen Hosts his newest podcast series entitled, "Chasing Fame." In this live video podcast Ryan interviews a wide range of famous guests from former child stars to sports legends on how they got where they are now and at what cost. Ryan, who is only thirteen years old himself, a competitive fame driven soccer player, and author of a six-part book entitled "The Journey" discusses in the book what he currently has to deal with day to day to go pro.
Contact Information
Turkmen Live
Website: www.turkmenlive.com
E-Mail: brian@turkmenlive.com
Phone: 1-646-807-1239
Press Services
Newswire New York
+1 888-400-1309
email us here
Inside Edition Coverage