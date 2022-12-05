An Untold Tale of the Sykes Family
Moodna Manor: The Story of the Sykes Family of Moodna is Available on Amazon NowRUSSELLVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moodna Manor: The Story of the Sykes Family of Moodna by Robert C. Sykes is a story about his family and the interesting life he had growing up with his loved ones. Sykes wanted to preserve all those memories into something that would remain till the end of time. The author goes deep into the details of every past moment he experienced with his family and the interesting journey of life’s ups and downs.
The name of the book comes from a restaurant and gas station on the Homestead property called the Moodna Manor, located on a major thoroughfare amidst the city of Newburgh and the town of Cornwall, US Route 9W. The author narrates how his father thought it a great place to build a fuel and rest stop. In sharing the family history, Sykes moves forward by explaining the long hours his mother put in working at the restaurant and gassing up cars alongside other employees.
The author’s parents were extremely hard-working and took every step to provide the best for their children. At the time of his birth, there were forty years old and therefore didn’t have the chance to give quality time to their kids. However, there were a few things they used to do together, including reading the Sunday funnies, doing breakfast and supper together, playing till mom used to ring the dinner bell, and so much more. During the fifties, the concept of ‘dysfunctional families’ was absent, and all one could find themselves in was a loving, stable environment.
Sykes mentions the death of his sister Siggie and how her oldest daughter was unaware of her mother’s struggles and tribulations around the time of Siggie’s birth. Narrating all that helped the author to come up with an even clearer perspective in shaping the book.
There is a lot to tell about the Sykes family and the Moodna community. Interestingly, Sykes children don’t know much about their grandparents, all the times they paid a visit, and the life at the Moodna Homestead. Syke’s parents struggled, but it never stopped them from providing a sustainable family life for their children. There were extremely difficult moments and gut-wrenching situations, but they never let go of hope and the will to keep on moving strong.
The author wants his children to know about how life was before, during and after World War II. He doesn’t want the tales of the past to vanish; instead, he wishes them to live forever. And the only way to do this was through this book.
Moodna Manor: The Story of the Sykes Family of Moodna is an interesting read written unconventionally yet flows smoothly and explains the timeline in a captivating way. Readers who are looking for a light-hearted tale should give this book a read.
About The Author:
Robert C. Sykes was born in Newburgh. Spending his entire childhood and the interesting journeys he had living there, Sykes decided to turn it into an autobiography to inspire others about the struggles, challenges and sweet moments they experienced.
Robert Sykes
Robert Sykes
email us here