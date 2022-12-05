Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,704 in the last 365 days.

Hylands International Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hylands International Holdings Inc. (“Hylands” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has changed its name to “Ocham’s Razor Capital Limited” (the “Name Change”) and consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new consolidated common share for every sixty-five (65) existing common shares (the “Consolidation”). The Name Change and Consolidation were approved by the board of directors of the Company in accordance with the Company’s governing corporate legislation, the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and the Company’s constating documents. In connection with the Name Change and Consolidation the following new CUSIP (67552E100) and ISIN (CA67552E1007) numbers have been assigned to the common shares of the Company.

As a result of the Consolidation, there are now approximately 2,342,192 common shares outstanding (subject to adjustment for fractional shares). Each shareholder’s percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting power remains unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any fractional common shares. Where the Consolidation would otherwise result in a shareholder being entitled to a fractional share, the number of post-consolidated shares issued to such shareholder will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole number of shares.

The Corporation’s transfer agent, Marrelli Trust Company Limited, has sent a letter of transmittal to registered shareholders which will enable them to exchange their old share certificates for new share certificates, or alternatively, a Direct Registration System (“DRS”) Advice/Statement, representing the number of new post-consolidated common shares they hold, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal.

For additional information please contact:

Robert Suttie
President & CEO
Tel: 416-848-6865
E-mail : rsuttie@marrellisupport.ca


You just read:

Hylands International Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.