Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly and FCDO Parliamentary Under Secretary Rutley

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office Parliamentary Under Secretary David Rutley today in London. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Secretary reaffirmed U.S. support for the strong bilateral relationship and discussed ongoing cooperation to support Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war of aggression. The Deputy Secretary and Parliamentary Under Secretary also discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the Deputy Secretary urged continued expeditious negotiations with the EU to reach a solution on implementation that preserves the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.