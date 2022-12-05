Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with UK FCDO Permanent Under Secretary Barton
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office Permanent Under Secretary Philip Barton today in London. Deputy Secretary Sherman discussed the United States’ unwavering commitment to assist Ukraine in mitigating the effects of Russia’s war of aggression and continued attacks on critical infrastructure. They also discussed NATO planning and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.