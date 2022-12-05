Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market will grow to USD 227.64 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Size by Product Type (Bottles and Bags), By End-User (Birth to 3 Months, 4 to 7 months, 8 to 12 months, 12 months to 23 months, 24 months and above), By Distribution Channel (Offline Stores and Online Stores), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, distribution channel, and end users. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market are Acute Ideas Co. Ltd., Ameda Inc., Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Baby Amore, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dr.Browns, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Junobie in Indiana, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, NUK USA LLC, Philips International BV, Pigeon Corp., Shoplet, Summer Infant Inc., The Angelcare Holding Inc., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Breast milk can be kept in breastmilk storage bags for up to four hours by nursing women. These pre-sterilized bags have the durability to survive freezing and thawing. Breastmilk storage bags come with a firm seal and do not tear or break easily, in contrast to conventional plastic bags. It is a practical way to transport, store, and preheat extracted breast milk. According to Deborah Campbell, a neonatologist at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx, New York, unspoiled, freshly pumped breast milk can only be left out at room temperature for no more than four hours. If it has been more than four hours, you must discard it. The best choice for storing breast milk is in bottles and bags. Depending on whether they intend to freeze the milk, women opt between two- or four-ounce storage bags. Increased demand from mothers of twins and triplets, as well as an increase in the number of mothers with decreased milk supplies, are all contributing factors to industry growth. Industry fads including the development of breastmilk banks, BPA-free items, and specialized coolers are also gaining traction. For instance, according to the World Bank and International Labor Organization's most recent statistics, 46% of women worldwide are working, and this number is predicted to increase in the future. Therefore, the breastmilk storage and feeding segment are anticipated to rule the market over the forecast period as the percentage of women working increases.

Scope of Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Product Type, distribution channel, end-user, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Acute Ideas Co. Ltd., Ameda Inc., Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Baby Amore, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dr.Browns, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Junobie in Indiana, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, NUK USA LLC, Philips International BV, Pigeon Corp., Shoplet, Summer Infant Inc., The Angelcare Holding Inc., among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Bottles segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The product segment includes bags and bottles. The bottles segment are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There is a large population of working women in industrialized economies like the US, the UK, and others. Women prefer bottles over bags as they are easy to carry, sturdy, less prone to leakage, easy to fill, and more. These factors are likely to drive the bottle segment during the forecast period.

The offline segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes offline and online. The offline segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel segment includes convenience stores, specialty shops, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. The overall sales of breastmilk storage bags and bottles have surged due to notable growth in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets. Additionally, offline retailers promote category growth by providing various options and the ability to scan product specifications before any transaction.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. This can be attributed to the region's expanding awareness campaigns and the presence of a sizable target audience. Additionally, a rise in the birth rate is anticipated to support market expansion in this area. For instance, according to Work Bank, China's birth rate climbed from 1.60 births per woman in 2000 to 1.70 births per woman in 2019. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reports that in 2020, 294,369 births were reported in Australia. As a result, the market is expected to develop throughout the projected period due to a rise in birth rates across the Asia Pacific region.The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to experience significant growth during the predicted period. This can be related to the different ailments brought on by their changing lifestyles. For instance, South Africa has a very low prevalence of breastfeeding due to the high number of moms who are HIV positive and the widespread belief that nursing can pass the disease to the kid.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market size was valued at USD 43.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 69.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany has been one of the leading regions with a high working women population in Europe. During the projected period, the market for breastmilk bags and bottles would benefit from factors such as the rise in the number of working women. Breast milk storage is becoming more and more necessary due to working women's hectic lifestyles. In addition, the rise in disposable money affords women the means to purchase these goods. A major element that will support market expansion is the accessibility to a wide range of convenient nursing products.

China

China’s Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market size was valued at USD 78.92 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 138.67 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2029. Due to the vast unexplored prospects in the area, the market for breastmilk bags and bottles in China has risen quickly in recent years. Furthermore, the region's demand for breastfeeding bottles and bags is projected to increase due to the region's growing population, rise in the number of working women, and supportive government healthcare programs.

India

India's Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market size was valued at USD 43.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 69.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2029. The primary factor driving market expansion is the rising birth rate. According to Knoema, India had 17.4 births per 1,000 inhabitants as of 2020. Additionally, the number of working women in India is expected to grow.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of the breastmilk storage bags and bottles market is mainly driven owing to the increasing number of working women.

