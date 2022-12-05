Kennected Keeps Getting Highly Positive Third Party Reviews

Indianapolis, Indiana, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kennected, a company that offers an SaaS-based marketing software, is proud to announce that they continue to receive highly positive feedback from customers on various platforms, such as GetApp, LeadGen, SourceForge, and Issuu. In the Kennected reviews LeadGen received on their Cience website, Kennected got a score of 89.0 and an A+ on culture, leadership, and customer composition. The CIENCE Score is a lead gen index calculated using an algorithm. It measures the expected success and efficacy of each of the top 200 B2B lead generation agencies. The CIENCE Score takes into account over 90 data points that are measured as success indicators. The data sets can be subdivided into six categories: company growth, public sentiment, reliability, completeness of sales development standard packages, and proven track records of success.

Stephen Twomey, co-founder of Kennected, says, "We are certainly happy to be receiving such highly positive feedback from various platforms. Such feedback show that our lead gen software tool is truly effective in getting the vital leads that businesses require to ensure their viability. LinkedIn truly is the best database for finding B2B leads and the tool we have developed simplifies the process for our clients."

On GetApp, Kennected has 41 reviews with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Examples include Keysha who gave them five stars and said, "The service and support is awesome. From the first overview until now, I am very pleased." In another five star review, Terrence said, "I will continue to use this platform and I'm only getting better and better with its use. I strongly recommend anyone who does any kind of marketing to utilize this product." And Alena said, "And their team are always quick at responding to my questions. I have had 3 follow up calls with to check on the progress and consultation on how to improve."

For the Kennected reviews SourceForge received, they noted the training provided for live online, documentation, in person, and videos. And support was available 24/7 aside from business hours, plus there is also online support. Product features include visitor identification, contact import/export, contact discovery, pipeline management, prospecting tools, lead nurturing, lead capture, lead segmentation, lead database integration, and lead scoring. It is noted that the tool is appropriate for use by financial advisors and real estate agent to boost their relationships with prospects and increase their revenue.

On Issuu, they pointed out that Kennected is the one to go for automating lead generation. The care and administration provided is top of the line and they really guide clients instead of just providing recordings. This ensures that clients are able to reach the acceptable level of proficiency in using the lead gen tool.

The Cloud Kennect LinkedIn automation tool provides various advantages for marketers. First of all, choosing the target audience for marketing is easy. And it is also possible to initiate campaigns with follow-ups. They will only need to indicate the sequences for the first-, second-, or third-degree connections, and then provide the follow up messages and then specify some time delays to make it appear that it is being done manually. The LinkedIn automation tool will then do the rest of what is required automatically.

Started in 2018, Kennected is a software as a service (SaaS) company that develops and provides lead generation tools that automate and simplify the process. Their goal is to make the marketing process easier and faster for entrepreneurs and business owners. They have also developed the Lead Flow Mastery education platform that educates business owners on how to use LinkedIn for marketing, focusing on various topics, including building relationships, copywriting, personal branding, and how to utilize their marketing software. This software automates the prospecting and outreach process via LinkedIn automation. They offer their services to businesses of any size to create leads that will become their customers.

https://www.google.com/search?q=kennected+reviews&sxsrf=ALiCzsa-kbavQlqVLe9T4d2zkvc3sqdZ1w:1669754335018&ei=322GY-tG1Kam1A-WoLawBQ&start=10&sa=N&ved=2ahUKEwirsoDQn9T7AhVUk4kEHRaQDVYQ8NMDegQIBxAM&biw=2560&bih=1246&dpr=1#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:0b5d925a,vid:IOW-qqRxziw

Those who would are interested in learning more about Kennected's customer reviews, such as Kennected reviews on issuu, can check out the Kennected website or contact them on the telephone.

###

For more information about Kennected, contact the company here:

Kennected

Stephen Twomey

(317) 623-4343

201 S Capitol Ave Suite 800, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Stephen Twomey