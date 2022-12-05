Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Face Mask Accessory (DKC-293)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to ensure that a face mask is in closer contact with the face to prevent the wearer's breath from fogging eyewear," said an inventor, from Maple Heights, Ohio, "so I invented HOOK UPS. My design would also help to prevent discomfort and irritation caused by ear loops or straps."

The invention provides a more comfortable way to wear face masks with optical products. In doing so, it helps to prevent glasses from fogging. It also reduces irritation behind the ears. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear various types of optical products. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DKC-293, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

