Novatae Acquires Olympic Advisors LLC

/EIN News/ -- Grapevine, TX, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novatae Risk Group (“Novatae”) announced today that it acquired Olympic Advisors LLC, (“Olympic Advisors”) of Lacey, WA  on November 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Olympic Advisors operates as Nationwide Contractors’ Alliance (NWCA) to serve the risk management needs of the construction industry and its insurers. The organization is led by Treacy H. Duerfeldt. 

“The NWCA works with the construction industry's retail agents to place specially tailored insurance policies through Wise Insure, our wholesale insurance Brokerage. We also help builders effectively and efficiently manage risk transfer via our Trades Tracking services,” says Treacy Duerfeldt, Owner, Olympic Advisors & NWCA. “We are glad to be joining Novatae, a leading wholesale distributor that provides a full range of innovative programs to their clients.”

“I’m pleased to welcome Olympic Advisors and the NWCA to Novatae,” says Steven A. Cook, Chief Operating Officer, Novatae Risk Group. “I know they will be successful as part of our team.”  
 
Giordano Halleran Ciesla provided legal counsel to Novatae, and Fortrust Diligence advised them on the transaction. Davies Pearson P.C. provided legal counsel to Olympic Advisors, and Sound Business Brokers advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About Novatae Risk Group
Novatae Risk Group (Novatae) is a full-service wholesale insurance brokerage, managing general agency and program manager providing brokers and their clients with specialty insurance products and services for complex and hard-to-place risks across property, casualty, workers’ compensation, cyber, professional, management, construction, environmental, garage, inland marine/ocean marine and more. Novatae serves more than 6,000 clients from 27 offices across the United States. For more information, please visit www.novatae.com


Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer
732-380-0900 Ext. 736

Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development
732-712-2230 Ext. 186

