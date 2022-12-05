Texas Minority Business Owner and Rising YouTuber Nina Ross Helps Small Business Owners Solve Critical Problems
YouTuber and minority business expert helps small business owners solve problems with free classes that teach business operations, human resources, and more.
It's not a problem until it becomes a problem.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouTuber and savvy entrepreneur Nina Ross is no novice to the business arena. In fact, she has been making her presence known as a business operations expert since 2003. As a woman of color and owner of her own company, Nina Ross Business Solutions, a business consulting firm in Houston, Texas, she has skyrocketed. Her agency provides clear direction, focus and unique solutions to issues faced by small business owners and managers.
According to Fundera, “35% of Black business owners are women.” In past years, Black-owned businesses generated a whopping $150.2 billion in gross revenues.
Cited as an expert in Forbes.com and Rachet+Wrench Magazine, featured in FenderBender Magazine and other publications for her well-respected acumen, Ms. Ross is an insightful and sought-after industry leader.
Since 2017, Ms. Ross has been an informative consultant and social media personality. She offers free entrepreneur and small business owner training on her YouTube channel. Topics discussed include everything from how to run your business and writing business processes to background checks. Nina has a passion for helping others in the industry and states, “I enjoy public speaking and educating business leaders by providing a business platform for no-nonsense Q&A.”
On one of her most recent programs was helping a Client secure funding for a business expansion. The rising YouTube star shared some wisdom nuggets in a recent YouTube video outlining secrets she learned about business funding using a traditional bank. Nina stressed the fact that traditional banks do not want to discuss funding related to new businesses. According to Ms. Ross, “Rule of thumb when you’re going for financing using a traditional bank, they want to see 3! That’s 3 years of everything: 3 years of tax returns, three years of financials from your business. That’s 3 years of profit and loss and 3 years of balance sheets. To make sure the bank receives 100% accurate information when it comes to the income taxes, the bank will also request your income tax returns directly from the IRS.” Nina also cautioned viewers not to waste their time applying for funding at a traditional bank if they have issues like back child support, unpaid taxes, and judgments.
As a seasoned professional, Ms. Ross’ expertise is in all areas of human resources, emergency planning, business process development, problem solving/analysis, bookkeeping problems, and special projects. Her portfolio of experience includes leading companies and employees through two damaging hurricanes, managing multi million-dollar deposits, human resources consulting, resolving complex corporate issues while ensuring strong relationships between clients and companies.
Nina Ross Business Solutions received 5-star ratings from R.F. Business Owner who said, “I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your care and expertise. You helped us navigate through a frightening chapter of our business, and I cannot thank you enough.”
Nina invites all readers to subscribe to her YouTube channel and spend time learning how to run your small business better. Nina stated, "I have over 20 years of experience in a very wide range of areas related to business. What you see on my channel represents real world experience and my response to questions." Nina is also available for hire no matter where your business resides. Contact Nina for more information.
