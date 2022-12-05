Submit Release
State Board Welcomes New Director Bernice D. Butler

Washington, D.C.—The District of Columbia State Board of Education (SBOE) welcomes a new Executive Director, Bernice D. Butler. Butler has had an extensive career in the public sector, with over 14 years of experience in local government and education advocacy. She most recently served as the Director of Network and Organizational Effectiveness at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, responsible for coordinating its state policy network, the State Priorities Partnership.

President of the State Board, Jessica Sutter, said, “We are excited to welcome Bernice Butler to the State Board. ​Ms. Butler has many years of experience working in local governments ​and on matters of education policy and advocacy. I am excited to see the wealth of knowledge and innovation she will bring to the State Board.”

“I am humbled by the opportunity to support the education and development of children in our nation's capital and excited to return to where I started my career as a Capital City Fellow,” said Ms. Butler.

As a Georgia native, Butler earned her undergraduate degree in psychology with a minor in political science at Georgia State University. She earned her graduate degree in public administration, with a concentration in local government management from the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs.

The State Board of Education provides policy leadership, support, advocacy, and oversight of public education to ensure that every student is valued and learns the skills and knowledge necessary to become informed, competent, and contributing global citizens. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

 

Bernice D. Butler can be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling

(202) 741-0888.

