Lindsay Hofford Offers Advice for Families New to Hockey

Thinking about getting involved in hockey? Check out what Lindsay Hofford has to say!

NOBLETON, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hockey is the national sport and pastime in Canada and other countries too. It’s no surprise then many folks play hockey, including kids. Hockey aficionado Lindsay Hofford offers advice for families new to the sport, including safety concerns and how to get involved.“Hockey is a fast-paced and quite frankly hard-hitting sport,” Lindsay Hofford notes . “That said, safety is always paramount, especially in youth leagues. Checking typically isn’t allowed in youth leagues, and safety measures, in general, have come a long way.”Safety is certainly important for parents. It’s always smart to talk with coaches and league officials about safety. And when buying safety equipment, always be sure to buy the best of the best. That said, safety has come a long way, and high school level hockey injuries measure have improved drastically over the years.“Probably every family wonders about safety when it comes to kids and sports,” Lindsay Hofford points out. “And they’re right to be concerned. In my experience, safety is quite high in hockey.”Hockey is most definitely a team sport. Each player has to play their specific roles and position well, coordinating as a team to ice a victory. Team sports are great for kids because they can impart important life skills. The ability to play in a team now could help children later when they start careers and the like.“Personal skills and emotional intelligence are vital for kids and adults, too,” Lindsay Hofford says . “I encourage all parents to get their kids involved in team sports. Hockey is a great option, but if that’s not an ideal choice, find a team sport that is.”Hockey is also great for physical exercise and keeping kids and older folks in shape. An NHL player likely burns 2,000 calories or more while playing hockey. Regular folks can expect to burn between 500 to 1,000 calories per hour of hockey. Goalies might burn less, but they still get a good workout too.Then there’s coordination. Suffice it to say hockey teaches great hand-eye and foot-eye coordination. Hockey is a very intricate sport depending on fast reflexes and precise movements. For kids, improving coordination pays off not just during childhood but later in life too.“Hockey is a great sport for getting in shape and staying in shape,” Lindsay Hofford notes. “It’s a physically rigorous sport, and I’d wager hockey players have better hand-eye and foot-eye coordination than the average person who doesn’t play hockey.”Lindsay Hofford Says Parents Should Get Directly Involved in HockeyOver four million Canadians are involved in hockey in some way. Parents with experience in hockey should consider coaching and hands-on involvement. Coaching and getting involved in administration can be a great experience for adults.“Hockey has helped me grow throughout life, and as an adult, it’s helped me cultivate my mentor and leadership skills,” Lindsay Hofford says. “I can honestly say I wouldn’t be the person I am today without hockey. Parents and others should consider coaching and other hands-on ways to get involved.

