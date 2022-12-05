OptimusHXM: Pay Portal Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions, the pay portal solution from Veritas Prime delivers terminated employees self-service access to pay slips and year-end tax documents.

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritas Prime today announced that its OptimusHXM: Pay Portal is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. OptimusHXM: Pay Portal is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) using SAP Integration Suite and integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central and SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central Payroll, delivering terminated employees self-service access to their pay slips and year-end tax documents.

"Our application has served over 10,000 unique users since our first official deployment just a few short months ago," said Austin Gunter, Product Portfolio Manager at Veritas Prime. "We're excited to offer our SAP-certified solution on SAP Store, just in time for year's end when employers are preparing to distribute W-2s to terminated employees by the January 31 deadline."

Once terminated, employees lose access to their pay slips and W-2/T-4 tax documents that were conveniently accessible in the SAP SuccessFactors employee profile. This SAP SuccessFactors extension solves this gap effortlessly by emailing the personal address on file once an employee becomes inactive. They click the link and instantly, their access is restored to these critical documents. The OptimusHXM: Pay Portal reduces Human Resources (HR) workload and costs by giving terminated employees self-service access to the online portal to download their pay slips and removes the burden from HR to ensure the documents are printed, stamped, mailed etc. It gives employees an off-boarding process due to the secure and simple login instructions that are sent directly to their personal email immediately after the termination becomes effective in SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central. Former employees inundating the HR Support with requests for these documents is a thing of the past.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,200 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Veritas Prime is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively.



About Veritas Prime

Veritas Prime, based on its founding principle of "truth and excellence," is dedicated to providing clients the best service through a consultative approach. An SAP gold partner with SAP Recognized Expertise in SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Veritas Prime is a premier consulting firm specializing in Human Experience Management technology and specifically SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Veritas Prime supports organizations to transform their employee experience via best-in-class solutions, SAP SuccessFactors with a full hire-to-retire solution, including fully outsourced payroll services, time and attendance, and benefits solutions, while also supporting customers post-go-live through its unique tool, www.helpmycloud.com™. For more information about Veritas Prime, visit www.veritasprime.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

