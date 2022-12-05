Submit Release
Tanis McGonegal Family Law Provides Divorce Assistance for Spouses Affected by Marital Infidelity

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanis McGonegal Family Law Partners Leonard Tanis and Michael McGonegal have over 34 years of experience handling divorces for spouses affected by a cheating spouse, including married same-sex couples. Their unique approach focuses on helping victims of marital infidelity by providing them with patience and understanding during painful situations. Furthermore, they take the necessary time to explain details and options for consideration while guiding individuals through the difficult process of separation and divorce. The firm’s attorneys are accessible to clients with extended hours and provide a level of personalized service unable to be matched by larger law firms. The mission of Tanis McGonegal Family Law is to bring about the best possible outcome for its’ clients when they choose to divorce.

"We fight for the best outcomes for the family when infidelity has occurred” said Michael McGonegal, a divorce attorney and partner at Tanis McGonegal Family Law. He added, "Divorce is emotional and challenging enough so it is even more crucial we take the time to holistically support those individuals whose divorce has been caused by infidelity."

“During my career, I have seen countless families destroyed by infidelity,” said Leonard D. Tanis, also a divorce lawyer and partner at Tanis McGonegal Family Law. He added, “It is our firm’s mission to consider all factors and objectively guide our clients to strive for the best possible outcome for their particular situation.”

Tanis McGonegal Family Law’s experienced attorneys genuinely understand the northwest Denver area and the issues faced by families living in those communities. They help dozens of local families with the unique challenges facing today’s modern family, such as child tax credits and other tax considerations in divorce, custody rights, grandparents’ rights, LGBTQ+ family law issues, and other key factors that should be considered in ending a marriage.

Tanis McGonegal Family Law is dedicated to finding the best possible outcome for all families regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation.


About Tanis McGonegal Family Law

Tanis McGonegal Family Law partners Leonard D. Tanis and Michael McGonegal focus on helping partners affected by a cheating partner and are seeking a divorce or custody order. Their approach is unique from other divorce law firms because they listen and take the time to always guide victims of infidelity through all the options with the family’s best interests at heart and in mind.

Based in Broomfield and serving Erie, Longmont, Louisville, Lafayette, Superior, Northglenn, Westminster, and the rest of the northwest Denver area, Tanis McGonegal Family Law is one of the highest-rated divorce law firms in Colorado. Tanis-McGonegal Family Law assists clients with family law matters, child custody issues, adoption, high asset cases, property division, high conflict cases, civil protective orders, domestic violence, and post-divorce issues. In addition, the firm offers preparation of pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements. Tanis McGonegal Family Law also has expertise in divorce for same-sex couples and common-law married couples.

If you have been affected by a cheating spouse or are seeking a divorce for any other reason, contact Tanis-McGonegal Family Law today for a complimentary case evaluation at (303) 465-4605 or visit https://broomfieldlaw.com/contact/

