Centrilogic Acquires WatServ to Strengthen IT Transformation and Managed Cloud Capabilities

Strategic acquisition enables Centrilogic to fulfill growing demand from organizations looking to transform digitally through cloud technologies and managed services

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrilogic, a global IT transformation solutions provider, today announced its acquisition of WatServ, an award-winning technology solutions provider that delivers experience-tested and strategic outcomes across all stages of the IT transformation journey. The deal will enable Centrilogic to accelerate its strategy of providing full-stack solutions and strengthen its portfolio of strategic advisory, cloud, cybersecurity, and application management services.

Since 2006, WatServ has served as a trusted advisor with a strong track record of delivering scalable and secure solutions for mid-market and enterprise companies spanning a wide range of industries. WatServ’s multi-disciplinary capabilities include IT consulting and strategy, cloud professional and managed services, cybersecurity, modern workspace, application management, and IoT solutions. The company holds multiple Microsoft Azure Advanced Specializations and Azure Solution Partner Designations, is a member of The WIT Network, and has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Solution Providers for three consecutive years.

“As we continue to help clients succeed in their IT transformation journeys, we recognize the importance of being able to architect and deliver a true end-to-end solution that extends from strategic advisory and consulting through to deployment and ongoing optimization,” says Robert Offley, President & CEO of Centrilogic. “WatServ’s complementary capabilities will better position Centrilogic to help our clients adopt modern cloud technologies to drive positive business results and realize their full digital potential.”

Since 2016 Centrilogic and WatServ have worked together in various strategic engagements and have helped fulfill the IT transformation requirements of mutual clients. As a result, executive leadership from both companies expect strong pre-existing cultural and operational efficiencies to evolve and drive increased value to clients quickly. Additionally, clients of both Centrilogic and WatServ will be able to benefit immediately from the combined portfolio of complementary services and solutions the company can now offer.

The acquisition will extend Centrilogic’s geographic footprint across Canada and the USA, add over 100 new mid-market and enterprise clients to the company’s portfolio, and strengthen technical and executive expertise and leadership in key areas including business development, technological innovation, partnerships, and client success.

“Centrilogic and WatServ share a similar culture and vision, and we have proven that our combined service and solution capabilities can help our clients overcome their most complex business and technology challenges,” says Dave Lacey, CEO of WatServ. “We are excited to become part of the Centrilogic team and we look forward to extending Centrilogic’s expertise in DevOps, cloud-native application development and management, and data and analytics to our clients, helping them achieve competitive advantage, innovation, and quantifiable business success.”

About Centrilogic

Centrilogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions that empower organizations to realize their full digital potential. Armed with capabilities that span the stack – from multicloud management to next-gen applications and strategic services – Centrilogic delivers resilient end-to-end digital solutions that help companies reshape the role of their technology platforms as business-driving assets. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, Centrilogic delivers solutions to innovative companies worldwide.

