Happy 68th Anniversary to Don Hinds Ford, Inc.!

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1955, Don Hinds Ford, Inc has been a staple in the automotive industry. They are a highly renowned Ford dealership that continues to set the standard for dealerships around the nation. People from all over the greater Indianapolis area choose to come to this dealership, whether it is to purchase a new vehicle or to service it. Their incredible service has reached far and wide to communities, including:

-Indianapolis

-Fishers

-Zionsville

-Carmel

-Noblesville

-Fortville

After sixty-eight incredible years, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. continues to serve its customers with pride.

Three Generations of Service

Dons Hinds Ford, Inc. has successfully seen three generations of family ownership and operation. The current owner's grandfather, Don Hinds, wanted to start something more than just a dealership. He wanted to start something that people could rely on and continue building upon. It's not just the customers that this dealership serves but the staff as well. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. has been home to many employees and staff over the last six decades. One of their favorite things to see is seeing their staff be able to retire.

Family values run deep with Don Hinds Ford, Inc. They are at the core of everything they do, whether it is providing reliable services or providing a dependable place of employment. To demonstrate just how important their staff is to them, their current parts manager has been proudly serving them for forty years.

The family atmosphere also extends to their customers. They have spent these past years building life-long relationships with their customers. Their customers know that when they walk through those doors at Don Hinds Ford, Inc, they will be listened to and well taken care of.

However, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. does more than provide Ford vehicles and services to the community. They believe in giving back to the community. If it weren't for the community trusting them as much as they do in their dealership, they wouldn't have made it this far. Therefore, they believe that giving back to that same community is the best way to show their appreciation.



Serving Those Who Served For Us With Horsepower For Heroes



For those who don't know or have never experienced Horsepower for Heroes, it is an annual auto show that Don Hinds Ford, Inc hosts. This auto show is not just a place to show off the coolest and baddest cars, trucks, and bikes. This show benefits the Warrior Breed MC, which is a non-profit organization that helps wounded veterans. Whether it is Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), or Veteran Suicide Prevention, Don Hind's Ford, Inc. believes in helping those who choose to serve this beautiful country.

Ford Motor Company runs deep with contributing their efforts for the freedoms of this country. Henry Ford played an important role in assembling the Eagle Boats for WWI. Therefore, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. follows suit. Their mission is simple, take care of those that sacrificed for this country's freedom. It is simple but no less important.

Each year, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. puts on a Horsepower for Heroes, and the proceeds go to the Warrior Breed MC. In the past, they had incredible success. They have gotten tons of sponsors, participants, and vendors, including:

-Ignite

-Roush

-Harley-Davidson of Indianapolis

-Don Hinds Performance

-Automotive Clean Solutions LLC

-Fisher Collision Repair and many others

This show is perfect for the whole family. Their first show included food trucks, giveaways, mobile dyno, all types of incredible horsepower, and so much more to enjoy.



Ford Warriors in Pink®



There are all types of battlefields in this world, and some of them take place right here at home. Some warriors fight for the freedoms of our country, while others are fighting their own personal battle with breast cancer. Whether they are the patient or a loved one, breast cancer hits everyone hard. Everyone can feel the effects of it in their own personal way. Therefore, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. participates in Ford Motor Company's Ford Warriors in Pink® foundation.

This foundation was started in 1993. For over a decade, they have been helping patients and their families fight against the effects of breast cancer and the effects it can have on people. This foundation has been successful, raising over $130 million dollars since its start.

Don Hind's Ford, Inc. holds this foundation very close to their heart. They continue to look for more and more ways to help. By bringing more awareness to the Ford Warriors in Pink, they have continued to help bring support, inspiration, and empowerment to those who have been affected by breast cancer in any way, shape, or form.

The Road Ahead

Some people might ask the question, "What's next for the Don Hinds Ford, Inc. family?" Well, after being in the business for this long, simply continuing to do what has been working for the last three generations is the best course of action. Any company that has been in business as long as Don Hinds Ford, Inc. will agree that certain things just shouldn't change. The core values that they hold dear are something that will live on so long as those doors remain open. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. will always continue to operate under the guise of family, honesty, integrity, and giving back to their staff, to their customers, and to their community. Here is to Don Hinds Ford, Inc. celebrating sixty-eight incredible years.

