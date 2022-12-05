Ethyl Acetate Market Research 2022 - Aim to Achieve Qualitative Industry Research and Business Intelligence 2030

Ethyl Acetate which is also known as ethyl ethanoate, is a chemical compound having formula C4H8O2.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global ethyl acetate market is anticipated to reach USD 5.38 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2021 to 2028. Ethyl acetate, also known as ethyl ethanoate (EtOAc), is an organic ester compound. It is a colorless liquid with a pleasant, fruity odor and is used in the manufacture of a variety of products, including adhesives, coatings, and inks. It is also used as a solvent in various applications, such as paints, coatings, printing inks, and nail polish removers.

Growing demand for ethyl acetate from end-use industries such as paints & coatings, printing inks, and nail polish removers is expected to drive the growth of the global ethyl acetate market. The increasing demand for vinyl polymers in numerous industries, such as automotive, construction, packaging, and electrical & electronics, is also expected to boost the demand for ethyl acetate during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by product type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into food grade and industrial grade. The food grade segment is expected to dominate the ethyl acetate market, due to its increasing use in the food & beverage industry.

The end-use industries segment of the global ethyl acetate market is divided into paints & coatings, printing inks, nail polish removers, adhesives & sealants, and others. The paints & coatings segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to the increasing demand for ethyl acetate as a solvent in the paints & coatings industry.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the ethyl acetate market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Moreover, the growth of the automotive industry in the region is expected to drive the ethyl acetate market in the region.

The major players operating in the global ethyl acetate market are Dow, ExxonMobil, Eastman Chemical, BASF, Huntsman, INEOS, and Sipchem. The other players operating in the market include Mitsubishi Chemical, UBE Industries, and LyondellBasell.

