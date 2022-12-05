Data Center Interconnect Market Outbreak 2022 - Industry Size, Trends, Scope and Challenges to 2030

It is a technique utilized in enterprise IT infrastructures which have several data centers partnered or owned.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global data center interconnect market is projected to reach USD 17.37 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.03%from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for cloud-based services and growing focus on enhancing data center efficiency are some of the key factors driving the market growth.

Data center interconnect (DCI) is an integrated network that connects multiple data centers across different geographical locations. It facilitates secure, high-speed connectivity between multiple data centers to enable resources, applications, and services to be shared across these networks. The increasing demand for cloud-based services is resulting in the proliferation of data centers, which is driving the demand for data center interconnect solutions.

Get Access to Sample Pages @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12568

The market is further driven by the increasing investments in data center infrastructure, as well as the growing focus on enhancing data center efficiency. Additionally, the increasing need for data center scalability is propelling market growth. Data center interconnect solutions are also being increasingly adopted by enterprises to meet the rising demand for high-speed data transfer and storage.

The market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. By product, the market is segmented into optical and wireless. The optical segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of optical networks for data center interconnect solutions, as they are more reliable and cost-effective when compared to wireless networks.

By end user, the market is segmented into colocation and cloud providers, BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, and others. The IT and telecom segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market. This is attributed to the growing demand for high-speed data transfer and storage.

Check complete table of contents with list of table and figures @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/data-center-interconnect-market-12568

The market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market. North America Data Center Interconnect Market Share in 2020 was 34.2%. This is attributed to the presence of major data center interconnect vendors and the increasing demand for cloud-based services.

Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc.; Fujitsu, Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Juniper Networks, Inc.; and Ciena Corporation. These companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Get more insights from The Brainy Insights:

Data Center Interconnect Market Size worth USD 17.37 Bn by 2028 | With stunning 16.03% CAGR, Says The Brainy Insights

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/03/01/2393807/0/en/Data-Center-Interconnect-Market-Size-worth-USD-17-37-Bn-by-2028-With-stunning-16-03-CAGR-Says-The-Brainy-Insights.html

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients’ objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients’ specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients’ requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

