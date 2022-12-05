Cannabis Beverages Market Regional Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Trends 2022-2030

A cannabis-infused drink or cannabis beverage, is a drink that contains cannabinoids, especially THC. Cannabis is a flowering plant genus the family of hemp.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global cannabis beverages market is expected to reach USD 2958.60 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing demand for cannabis-infused beverages is driving the growth of this market. The rising number of cannabis users, especially among the young generation, has increased the demand for cannabis-infused beverages. The legalization of cannabis in many countries is also a major factor behind the growth of this market.

Get Access to Sample Pages @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12536

Cannabis beverages are alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks infused with marijuana. These beverages come in a variety of forms, including sodas, teas, coffees, juices, cocktails, and smoothies. These drinks may be used medicinally or recreationally. While cannabis-infused beverages can have a wide range of effects, they are generally used to relax and reduce stress.

The market is segmented based on product type and distribution channels. The product type segment is further divided into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The alcoholic beverages segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for cannabis-infused beer and wine. The non-alcoholic segment is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years due to the rising demand for cannabis-infused energy drinks, juices, and teas.

Check complete table of contents with list of table and figures @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/cannabis-beverages-market-12536

The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline channels. The online channel is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the ease of availability and convenience offered by online retailers. The offline channel is expected to witness a steady growth in the coming years due to the increasing number of dispensaries and retail stores offering cannabis-infused beverages.

Some of the major players in the cannabis beverages market are Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Tilray, Inc., Hexo Corporation, and Anheuser-Busch InBev. These companies have diversified their product portfolio to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The increasing demand for cannabis-infused beverages, coupled with the increasing legalization of cannabis in different countries, is expected to fuel the growth of the cannabis beverages market in the coming years.

Get more insights from The Brainy Insights:

Cannabis Beverages Market Size worth USD 2958.60 Million by 2028 | With stunning 24.5% CAGR, Says The Brainy Insights

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/03/01/2394659/0/en/Cannabis-Beverages-Market-Size-worth-USD-2958-60-Million-by-2028-With-stunning-24-5-CAGR-Says-The-Brainy-Insights.html

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients’ objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients’ specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients’ requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

