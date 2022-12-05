Ankylosing Spondylitis Drugs Market 2022 Trends, Opportunities and Challenges Impacting By 2030

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a form of ongoing joint inflammation which primarily affects the spine.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by The Brainy Insights Global ankylosing spondylitis drugs market is estimated to reach USD 9.82 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.14% from 2021 to 2028 .This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of the disease, the introduction of advanced treatments, and the rising demand for therapeutic drugs.

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the spine and other parts of the body. It is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis and is characterized by pain and stiffness in the lower back, buttocks, and hips. Symptoms may include fatigue, fever, redness and swelling in the joints, and difficulty performing everyday activities.

The global ankylosing spondylitis drugs market is driven by factors such as the increasing availability of drugs, the rising prevalence of the disease, and the expanding healthcare industry. The development of new treatments and drugs, as well as the growing demand for therapeutic drugs, are also contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the emergence of novel biologics and the increasing number of clinical trials for ankylosing spondylitis drugs are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the disease and the increasing acceptance of biologics as a treatment option are likely to boost the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of treatment and the side effects of drugs are expected to restrain the growth of the market. In addition, the lack of awareness about the disease and the availability of alternative treatments may hamper the growth of the market.

The global ankylosing spondylitis drugs market has been segmented based on drug type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

By drug type, the market is segmented into Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitors, Interleukin 12 & 23 Inhibitors, Interleukin 17 Inhibitors, and Others. The TNF Inhibitors segment is expected to dominate the market due to its higher efficacy and the increasing availability of drugs.

By route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and parenteral. The oral segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to its ease of administration and higher patient compliance.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the market due to the availability of specialty drugs.

Regionally, the global ankylosing spondylitis drugs market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, the availability of advanced treatment options, and the increasing prevalence of the disease. The increasing number of clinical trials for ankylosing spondylitis drugs is also expected to drive market growth.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market due to the presence of a large patient pool and the increasing demand for therapeutic drugs. Additionally, the growing awareness about the disease and the increasing acceptance of biologics as a treatment option are expected to fuel market growth.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness rapid growth owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing demand for therapeutic drugs. In addition, the rising prevalence of the disease and the introduction of new treatments are expected to propel market growth.

The key players operating in the global ankylosing spondylitis drugs market are Pfizer Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Amgen Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Eli Lilly and Company (US), and Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark).

Ankylosing Spondylitis Drugs Market Poised to Reach USD 9.82 Billion by 2028: The Brainy Insights

