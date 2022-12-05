Submit Release
Tennessee Attorney General’s Office Warns Against Phishing, Wire Fraud Scams

Monday, December 05, 2022 | 10:59am

Nashville- The Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs works daily to protect Tennesseans from scams and unfair or deceptive business practices. It has come to our attention that scammers may be targeting homebuyers by phishing for personal information from title companies.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office recommends keeping these key points in mind to avoid falling victim to phishing attacks:

  • Learn to recognize phishing: Be wary of an email or text message communication coming from an unrecognized sender, that seems illegitimate, or conveys a sense of urgency when requesting personal information or action to be taken. Phishing messages often try to trick you into clicking on a link or opening an attachment. Examples of these messages could include:
    • Reporting suspicious activity or log-in attempts
    • Claiming there is a problem with your account or payment information
    • Asking you to confirm personal or financial information
    • Sending an invoice you don’t recognize
    • Requesting you to click on a link and make payment
  • Protect devices and accounts: Regularly update security software on your computer and phone. Protect accounts by utilizing multi-faction authentication; two or more credentials will be required for login. Protect data on your computer and phone by backing it up to an external hard drive or cloud.

If you receive what appears to be a phishing email or text message, report it immediately. The information you share could help stop scammers. Report your issue to the following agencies based on the nature of the scam:

  • Local law enforcement: Consumers are encouraged to report scams to their local police department or sheriff’s office, especially if you lost money or property or had your identity compromised.
  • Federal Trade Commission: Contact the FTC at 1-877-FTC-HELP or visit their website to report various types of fraud, including counterfeit checks, lottery, or sweepstakes scams, and more.
  • IdentityTheft.gov: If someone is using your personal information to open new accounts, make purchases, or get a tax refund, report it at IdentityTheft.gov. This federal government site will help you create a report and a personal recovery plan.
  • Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs: Scam complaints may be reported to the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs, located within the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office.
  • Better Business Bureau: Reporting to the BBB Scam Tracker may help others become aware of scams circulating in local areas.

